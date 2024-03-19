Governor Abbott Reappoints Estevez As Presiding Judge Of Ninth Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ana Estevez as the presiding judge of the Ninth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Ana Estevez of Amarillo is judge of the 251st Judicial District Court of Potter and Randall counties and has served as the presiding judge of the Ninth Administrative Judicial Region since 2020. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee, and Amarillo Area Bar Association. She is also a member of the Texas Pattern Jury Charge Oversight Committee, sustaining life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, and former member of the Administration of Rules of Evidence Committee and the Crime Victims' Institute Advisory Council. She is a member of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health Community Advisory Committee and a former member of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health Girl Power Steering Committee and Los Barrios De Amarillo. Additionally, she is a former board member of the Amarillo Zoo friends, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo, and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. Judge Estevez received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Education in Education and Curriculum from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.