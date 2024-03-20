Project Boon Awarded Platinum Seal of Transparency Rating from Candid
This recognition places Project Boon in the top 0.1% of charities nationally in terms of transparency.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and supporting under-resourced communities, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Seal of Transparency Rating from Candid (formerly GuideStar).
The Platinum Seal of Transparency serves as a testament to Project Boon's commitment to sharing clear and vital information with the public regarding its goals, strategies, capabilities, achievements, and progress indicators. This rating underscores Project Boon's dedication to transparency and accountability in its operations and endeavors.
Chris Suchánek, the Executive Director for Project Boon, expressed his gratitude for this significant recognition, stating, "Receiving the Platinum Seal of Transparency Rating is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. We believe in the power of transparency to build trust with our supporters and stakeholders as we work towards our mission of addressing food insecurity and supporting those in need."
The Platinum Seal of Transparency indicates that Project Boon has comprehensive financial information for potential donors, enabling them to make informed decisions about supporting their mission. Project Boon's mission is to help individuals facing food insecurity by distributing groceries and essential items such as backpacks filled with school supplies, Thanksgiving meals, and holiday toys. Additionally, the organization offers numerous volunteer opportunities and facilitates corporate engagement through group volunteer days and donations.
As Project Boon continues its efforts to make a positive impact on communities, the organization encourages individuals and businesses to support its mission by making a donation. To learn more about Project Boon and contribute to its cause, please visit www.projectboon.org.
