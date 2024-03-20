Singing Voice of Cinderella Writes Album for children on the Autism Spectrum
Emily Moffat, a singer and mother of four (including a child with ASD), is releasing the album on Autism Awareness Day, ten years after her son was diagnosed.
I started searching for songs based on his needs, but my search came up short. So I started writing the songs myself.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Moffat, who has been a singing voice for Cinderella at attractions at Disney Theme Parks, Mattel, Fisher-Price, and Disney Jr Live on Tour, announces the release of her new album, "Songs For The Spectrum," designed specifically for children on the autism spectrum.
Inspired by her own journey as a mother of an autistic child, Emily Moffat crafted 21 songs to assist children with developmental challenges. “After our son was diagnosed, we clung to the things that brought us both joy and relief. One of those things was music,” Moffat says. “Our son responded positively to music in a way that enabled him to tackle challenges he couldn’t otherwise. So I started searching for songs based on his needs, but my search came up short. So I started writing the songs myself.”
The album contains songs with a wide range of topics, from social greetings to everyday activities like getting a haircut and taking turns. It provides a fun and engaging way to reinforce essential skills in homes, classrooms, and therapy sessions.
"I'm thrilled to share 'Songs For The Spectrum' with families like ours everywhere," says Emily Moffat, the now mother of four.
“Music is a powerful tool for connection. I hope this album helps families feel seen and brings them joy and support as they navigate the autism spectrum."
Available on all major music platforms, "Songs For The Spectrum" launches on Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2024 (all of April is Autism Awareness Month). Join Emily Moffat in celebrating the release and empowering children to rock out and dance along.
