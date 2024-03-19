Saskatchewan Invests $1 Million to Provide 150 Additional Training Seats Through the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing an additional $1 million to increase the capacity for the development of skilled trades in the province.

This additional funding brings the total investment into the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) to $22.4 million in 2023-24, which supports apprenticeship training in trades such as construction electrician, plumber, sheet metal worker and much more.

"As Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow, we are seeing a significant number of capital projects underway or planned throughout the next several years, all of which will create more demand for skilled tradespeople in the province," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This additional funding will create more capacity in our training system, supporting the Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy and ensuring Saskatchewan people benefit from the opportunities our economy is creating."

Saskatchewan's apprenticeship system is tied closely to employer demand, and as the economy grows, so too does demand for skilled tradespeople. Enabling an agile and responsive training system is critical to ensuring Saskatchewan's labour force can respond to employer needs. Since 2007, provincial funding for apprenticeship has increased more than 71 per cent and the additional funding will add 150 training seats to SATCC's programming.

"We are thrilled the Government of Saskatchewan is providing this additional investment in support of our province's apprenticeship and trade certification system," SATCC CEO Jeff Ritter said. "This funding will help us meet the growing demand for apprenticeship training."

Investments into the skilled trades in the province support the recently released Saskatchewan's Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is ensuring Saskatchewan has the labour force it needs to support employer demand and realize the potential of a growing economy. Investments into the SATCC create more opportunities for skilled trades training, enabling more people to get the skills they need to find meaningful employment and create a high quality of life in Saskatchewan.

