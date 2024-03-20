Republican Jim Marter wins Primary for Congressional District IL-14, will face off against Democrat Lauren Underwood
OSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter has been declared the winner in the Republican Primary for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District. Marter received overwhelming support from Republican voters in all 7 counties in the District. Local media called the race early in the evening with Marter expected to win nearly 80% of the vote.
“Jim ran a flawless Primary. He has a great ground game, an excellent media strategy, a growing donor base and over 100 endorsements,” said a campaign spokesperson. “Best of all, he has a great reputation and message. He loves Faith, Family and Freedom and his character and commitment are not in question.”
Marter’s endorsements include Congresswoman Mary Miller and groups representing a wide array of constituents including Moms for America Action, Illinois Family Action, Veterans for America First, Illinois Citizens for Life, and other groups representing workers, taxpayers, minority interests and more. Marter is also endorsed by 100+ elected officials and community leaders around the district.
“This is about a mission to restore Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,” Marter told an enthusiastic crowd of supporters in Oswego, Illinois, his first of three stops on Election Night, Tuesday. “We the People deserve to be represented. We’re going to take this District back, which will increase the Republican Majority in Congress. With your help, we’ll get things done for the American People in Washington again.”
Underwood’s Hard Left voting record can be seen on websites like www.LibertyScore.ConservativeReview.com. There, she is shown to vote against liberty 98% of the time, putting her to the left of Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.
Jim Marter in Congress will reverse the following:
• Failing to keep America safe. We must have secure borders. Children and women are being victimized by sexual abuse and human trafficking and there is a humanitarian crisis at our border that threatens our national security.
• Failing to denounce anti-Semitism. Politicians of both parties must be held to a higher standard and should be called out for anti-Semitic and anti-American statements. Words reveal thoughts and our legislators should support our country and our allies and rhetoric of hate groups and terrorist organizations.
• Failing our families and the Business Community. One cause of Inflation is the out-of-control spending in Washington. Closing down our domestic energy production makes everything cost more, while putting American jobs and our economic stability at risk.
Jim Marter is motivated by love for America and concern for his fellow citizens, not by the pursuit of political power for personal gain. In this Primary, Jim made the case directly to the people, contrasting his common sense, pro-America policies with those of his opposition. With civil discussions, grassroots strength and growing donor support from around the country, Marter now sets his sights on building a victory in November.
Marter’s domestic policy platform promises to:
• Bring American Energy back
• Stop policies fueling inflation
• Defend our rights and freedoms
• Secure our border
• Protect our votes and
• Protect parents' rights, especially in our schools
www.Marter4Congress.US expands on Marter’s message of national security, unleashing of the economy and advancing the American Dream.
“In Congress, I will fight to protect your God-given rights and freedoms. I’ll be relentless at cutting the size and overreach from the federal government. I encourage people across Illinois and the nation, to join me, support my campaign and do what they can to spread the message that’s it’s up to us to Save America and the American Dream. It’s our time and America is depending on us.”
