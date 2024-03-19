SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Agiliti, Inc. (“Agiliti” or the “Company”) (NYSE - AGTI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the acquisition of the Company by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”). Under the terms of the transaction, THL will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion.



The investigation concerns whether the Agiliti Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.59 for the Company’s shares and $4.00 per share less than the April 2021 IPO price at which THL took the Company public.

