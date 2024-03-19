Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Palestinian Territories, 18 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan called on Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh and Prime Minister-designate Dr Mohammad Mustafa, and met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Riad Al Malki and Head of General Intelligence Services Majed Faraj in Ramallah on 18 March 2024.

Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. An immediate humanitarian ceasefire will allow for the effective delivery of aid to affected civilians in Gaza. Minister Balakrishnan updated the leaders on Singapore’s humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including the third tranche of aid that has been conveyed through Jordan and the S$6.1 million donated by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East.

Minister Balakrishnan emphasised Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, with Palestinians and Israelis living side-by-side in peace and security. He expressed Singapore’s hope that both sides would engage in direct negotiations on a two-state solution as it is the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just and durable peace.

Minister Balakrishnan also reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to supporting PA’s capacity-building efforts in the civil service and digital government. Over 700 PA officials have benefitted from training programmes and post-graduate scholarships provided by Singapore. The opening of the Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah in October 2022 has expanded the reach and strengthened the delivery of Singapore’s technical assistance to PA.

During the visit, Minister Balakrishnan and the Members of Parliament also met Palestinian alumni of the Singapore Cooperation Programme over an iftar.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 MARCH 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s call on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah, 18 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan with Non-Resident Representative to the Palestinian Authority Mr Hawazi Daipi and Members of Parliament Mr Alex Yam, Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong, and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim during call on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah, 18 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s call on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister-designate Dr Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah, 18 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s meeting with Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Riad Al-Malki in Ramallah, 18 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan with Non-Resident Representative to the Palestinian Authority Mr Hawazi Daipi and Members of Parliament Mr Alex Yam, Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong, and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim during meeting with Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Riad Al-Malki in Ramallah, 18 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s meeting with Palestinian Authority Head of General Intelligence Services Majid Farah in Ramallah, 18 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore