LAC-REIA to Host Presentation by Real Estate Investor Bill Bronchick
When it comes to buy properties using creative strategies, Bill Bronchick quite literally wrote the book.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is proud to have William “Wild Bill” Bronchick visiting from Aurora, Colorado. Bill is a nationally-known attorney, author, investor, entrepreneur, and public speaker. Bill has been practicing law and investing in real estate since the early 90’s, having been involved in thousands of real estate transactions. He has trained countless people all over the country to become financially successful, speaking to audiences of as many as 16,000 at mega-events, sharing the stage with names like Steve Forbes, Robert Kiyosaki, Lloyd Segal, and Colin Powell.
His best-selling book, “Flipping Properties” was named one of the ten best real estate books of the year by the Chicago Tribune. Bill is also the author of the highly acclaimed books “Financing Secrets of a Millionaire Real Estate Investor,” “Wealth Protection Secrets of a Millionaire Real Estate Investor,” “Defensive Real Estate Investing,” “How to Sell a House Fast In a Slow Market,” and his newest book, “35 Ideas for Finding Good Real Estate Bargains.”
Bill is the co-founder and past President of the Colorado Association of Real Estate Investors. Which must come naturally to Bill because he is also the son of our late Phyllis Rockower (founder of the Los Angeles Association). Bill is licensed to practice law in New York and California and is a member of the Colorado and American Bar Associations. He is also a licensed real estate broker in Colorado. The title of Bill’s presentation is “How to Buy Properties Without Banks, Credit, and Little or No Down Payment.”
Date & Time: Thursday night, April 11, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two blocks walk to the Iman.
Free Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
