U.S. Products New Kraken Professional-Grade Flood Restoration Extractor Delivers Most Powerful, Quietest, Cleanup System

Versatile Kraken Flood Extractor Combines Large Dual Vac Motors, Multi-Pump, Sump Pump Intro a Market-Leading Powerful Professional Restoration System.

Minutes matter. Flood emergency restoration operations must get the liquid out fast and the area cleaned. This requires immediate extraction and pumping. We built the Kraken to provide both.” — Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning and flood extractors, today launched the new Kraken Professional-Grade Flood Restoration Extractor. The Kraken Flood Restoration Extractor is designed for the demanding requirements of professional restoration and large building maintenance operations that are tasked with removing water and cleaning floor areas, in order to reduce damage from flooding or broken pipes.

The new U.S. Products Professional-Grade Kraken includes dual vacuum motors, cooling fan and mufflers, and relies simply on 15-amp power sources. These features combine to make the U.S. Products Kraken the most powerful, fastest, quietest professional grade restoration flood extractor on the market.

“The Kraken is also the quietest flood pump extractor available anywhere. This is a big deal when multiple pieces of equipment are running, or occupants are in the residence or building. Clearly, the Kraken is the new standard for the restoration industry,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.

About Water, Flood, Broken Pipe Restoration

A water leak, flood, overflow or broken pipe recovery is a race against time. Floods, leaks, malfunctioning appliances, or overflowing drains require immediate restoration to floors, carpets and areas before the damage becomes significant.

Water restoration professionals work to remove excess water, take away damaged items, and restore building structures and contents. These 24/7 restoration operations – and their equipment – must perform swiftly, in order to prevent damage to flooring, walls, and even areas in floors below. Restoration companies must also quickly clean and dry areas to reduce the chance of unwanted fungal and bacterial growth.

As a result, these restoration response teams, and large care and residence facilities require efficient water removal, cleaning, heating and even sump pump equipment to get the job done rapidly and effectively – and return the property to normal.

“The new Kraken system allows professional teams to complete jobs quicker and achieve new levels of operational productivity. Plus, the Kraken even acts as a sump pump if needed. The Kraken is the best, most reliable professional-grade restoration extractor available in the market,” Smalley added.

New U.S. Products Kraken Features and Availability

• Dual top-mounted vacuum motors.

• 4-inch vacuum motor cooling fan & mufflers for major sound reduction.

• Two-Stage 136-inch lift and 240 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) air flow.

• 15 amp maximum per cord power requirement.

• 25-feet of 2-inch vacuum hose and 50-feet of 1.5-inch dump hose with quick release clamp attachment.

The new U.S. Products Kraken is available now through the U.S. Products Website or via authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. For more information, contact U.S. Products at uspsales@usproducts.com

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products dual-vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time. U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production. Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies also rely on U.S. Products Extractors.

U.S. Products’ market-leading, powerful extractors are designed and built in the USA. These reliable systems are based on more than 30 years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

About SmaK Plastics

SmaK Plastics is the parent company of well-known industry brands: Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers used by more than 4,000 craft beverage and food production plants worldwide; U.S. Products high quality floor cleaning, restoration, and spot extractors, wands and tools; RotoEdge Pro™ advanced rotational molding production management and scheduling software; Fish Box™ superior insulated food coolers; and Columbia MFG, producer of dielectric strength pole line hardware and double-locking secondary pedestals for utilities and contractors.

SmaK Plastics is a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company. SmaK Plastics is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about SmaK Plastics and its brands, visit: www.smakplastics.com.

