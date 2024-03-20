New Book Explores the Roots of Fear and Provides Roadmap to Thrive in Uncertainty: "The Heart Space" by Christine Samuel

"The Heart Space" will be available on Amazon starting April 20, 2024

A timely and relevant read for anyone seeking balance and peace in a constantly changing world, launching on April 20, 2024.

Thinking alone is insufficient for a full appreciation, understanding, and experience of life. We need to unite the mind with the heart to return to who we are at our core: relational beings.” — Christine Samuel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is constantly changing, and with it comes uncertainty and fear. In the midst of these challenges, it can be difficult to find a sense of peace and ease. However, on April 20, 2024, author and inner work coach Christine Samuel will release her highly anticipated book, "The Heart Space: Living with Grace and Ease in an Era of Uncertainty."The Heart Space" is a thought-provoking exploration into the inner workings of the mind, uncovering the root of fears and introducing a new way of being that thrives in times of change. Samuel challenges readers to see how our analytical minds lead us to perceive life through a lens of scarcity, breeding more fear in an ever-unpredictable world.Through vivid illustrations and moving anecdotes, Samuel invites readers to embrace fear, discomfort, and learn to live with possibilities that come with uncertainty. The book presents a compelling case for adopting a way of life rooted in the Heart Space. She shows how living from the Heart Space dissolves fear, allowing individuals to find harmony within themselves. In this state, actions flow effortlessly, thinking hard becomes unnecessary, and peace of mind comes naturally.Samuel describes the Heart Space as "a gentle holding space where all feelings, thoughts, and sensations are welcome." Within this sanctuary, readers can cultivate a compassionate relationship with their complexities and contradictions, leading to newfound clarity and fresh intelligence. Through this journey, readers discover their inherent wholeness and interconnectedness with themselves, others, and the world.Each chapter of “The Heart Space” invites readers on a personal quest, offering reflective questions to uncover their own truths. Samuel also shares powerful practical exercises to help readers start living from the heart. This book is a must-read for those seeking a transformative path to fulfillment. It invites readers to depart from a fear-driven existence and embrace a life guided by the wisdom of the heart.Join Christine Samuel on April 20, 2024, as we launch "The Heart Space" and share her insights on living with grace and ease in an era of uncertainty. "The Heart Space" will be available for purchase on Amazon.com and selected bookstores.For media inquiries, interviews, or advanced review copies, please contact Christine Samuel at christine@christinesamuel.ca.Advance Praise:"Seldom have I read a book whose tone so perfectly expresses its message. Christine Samuel's gentle persistence is both inviting and determined at the same time. This is a book to enjoy for the experience of reading it: a carefully balanced composition of anecdotes, explanations, verses, and pauses for reflection that are always artfully arranged on the page. The Heart Space is less for zipping through on an e-reader as it is a printed text for the bedside, to be savored at intervals."—Theodore Taptiklis, Researcher in the evolution of human sensory affordances.'The Heart Space' book is a must-read! This book offers an incredibly captivating invitation to explore self-discovery and new ways of thinking that resonate on both personal and professional levels. The seamless flow and engaging narrative make it impossible to put down, as each chapter gracefully unfolds insights and stories that stir deep reflections and empower a change in how we view uncertainty. The book challenges conventional thinking, offering clear, convincing insights to explore new ways of navigating life's complexities."—Laura Casale, Podcast Host and Co-Founder of Women's Career MasteryAbout the Author:Christine Samuel firmly believes that in this era of artificial intelligence, humanity must provide values that technology cannot—by becoming more human. Having previously worked in the IT space as a user experience expert, she dedicates her life to sharing her lifetime observations, insights, and extensive research in creating transformative human experiences. Christine actively supports others in cultivating deep listening skills, self-awareness, and relational intelligence through coaching, facilitation, and speaking engagements.

Book trailer: Five Powerful Quotes from "The Heart Space"