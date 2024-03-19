Public invited to meeting discussing campground renovations at Brushy Creek

LEHIGH, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an open house on April 9, to discuss upcoming campground improvements at Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, near Lehigh.

The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., at the Iowa DNR Prairie Resource Center, 2820 Brushy Creek Road, Lehigh, with staff on hand to answer questions.

The DNR is planning to make campground improvements to the North Equestrian Campground, Beach Campground and South Equestrian Campground. Proposed improvements include adding 50-amp electrical service, new water lines, full hook-up campsites, and other layout and design improvements including a new parking lot.