The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock trout in Lake of the Hills in Davenport, East Lake Park Pond in Mount Pleasant and Wilson Lake in Fort Madison on March 20, instead of March 22, due to possible snow and ice conditions in Manchester, on Friday.
Trout stockings in Cedar Rapids and North Liberty on March 21 and Ottumwa on March 23 are still on schedule.
You just read:
Trout stockings in Davenport, Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison rescheduled for March 20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.