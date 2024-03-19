Coherent Unveils New Diode Laser Bar for Improved Outcomes in Hair Removal

Doubles Hair Removal Treatment Efficiency

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in high-power diode lasers for aesthetic and dermatological applications, today introduced a game-changing diode laser bar for the hair removal industry. This innovative 808 nm bar employs a two-junction configuration to deliver 200 W of output with just 100 A of input current, thus doubling the efficiency of previous single-junction bars. A significant milestone, the Coherent 808 nm diode laser bar enables faster, safer, and more effective hair removal treatments while significantly reducing discomfort.







The global laser hair removal market has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. To meet the demand for more effective and less painful solutions, the new Coherent 200 W laser bar addresses a key challenge by offering higher power output at shorter pulse widths and higher repetition rates.

To simplify upgrading, the new diode laser is compatible with power supplies used in existing systems. Designs currently based on 100 W 808 nm bars that require 100 A can now easily upgrade to 200 W performance without replacing the power supply and electronics. This also reduces costs and safety concerns associated with higher-current systems.

“Our two-junction edge-emitting laser represents a significant leap forward in diode laser bar design for hair removal,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior VP, Laser Components & Subsystems Business Unit at Coherent. “This innovation leverages the extensive experience at Coherent in multi-junction technology and our well-established reputation for reliability, stability, and high-volume production. We anticipate putting this new laser into full-scale production by summer 2024.”

Additionally, the output and operating characteristics of the new 200 W diode laser bar may foster the penetration of portable home-use devices in the market. The high-power, low-current capabilities of the 808 nm bar could even extend application beyond hair removal. It holds promise for solid-state pumping, high-energy lasers, and laser fusion research.

Coherent offers a comprehensive portfolio of hair removal products, encompassing a range of wavelengths from 755 nm to 1064 nm. Additionally, the company provides hair removal stack modules, beam delivery systems, and other critical components for complete system development.

