Sharifah Hardie Announces Intent to Run for California Governor in 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie, a prominent community, and business connector, has officially announced her intent to run for California Governor in 2026. This comes after her recent campaign for CA State Senate District 33, where she gained widespread support and recognition for her dedication to creating positive change in the state.
Hardie, who is known for her determination and resilience, is not a quitter. She is committed to making a difference in California by tackling important issues such as improving the school system, creating jobs, fighting corruption, and bringing more corporations to the state with less government involvement.
With her extensive experience in business and community leadership, Hardie is well-equipped to take on the role of California Governor. She has a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the state. Her passion for creating a better future for all Californians is what drives her to run for this position.
In a statement, Hardie expressed her excitement for the opportunity to serve as California's Governor and her determination to bring about positive change. She said, "I am honored to announce my intent to run for California Governor in 2026. I am committed to making our state a better place for everyone, and I will work tirelessly to achieve this goal. Together, we can create a brighter future for California."
As she begins her journey towards the 2026 gubernatorial election, Sharifah Hardie is already gaining support from various communities and organizations. Her vision for a better California and her determination to make it a reality makes her a strong candidate for the position. Stay tuned for more updates on Hardie's campaign and her plans for the state. Support Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026 at: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com
Sharifah Hardie
