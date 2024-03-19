Women Supporting Women in the Financial Marketplace

“Financial literacy and empowerment are crucial for achieving gender equality and economic stability. In order to close the wage and retirement gaps, we need to ensure these realities remain top of mind for women through education and support. With knowledge and resources, women can more confidently control their economic futures, pursue their goals, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

Nicole Soluri, Chief Executive Officer

Professional Businesswomen of California (PBWC) – San Francisco, CA

PBWC is dedicated to advancing professional women through programs that educate, foster leadership skills, and provide networking opportunities. It serves women of all backgrounds and industries in communities across California.

After witnessing the untapped potential of women in the workplace and the barriers they face in achieving their career aspirations, Amanda is driven by the belief that empowering women not only advances women, but strengthens businesses and drives economic growth, creating a more equitable and inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Her advice to women entrepreneurs is “to prioritize education and seek out resources and support networks. Start by understanding the basics of personal finance, such as budgeting, saving, retirement planning, and investing. Don’t hesitate to ask questions, seek guidance from financial experts, and leverage online tools and educational materials. Financial literacy is a lifelong journey, so be patient with yourself and celebrate small victories along the way.”