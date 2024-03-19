Risch Group Named Best Executive Search Firm at Private Equity Wire's US Emerging Manager Awards

Best Recruitment Service

Thirty five year old pioneering search firm receives accolades from the alternative investments industry

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risch Group, a global leader in executive search for the alternatives investment industry, has been recognized as the Best Executive Search Firm at Private Equity Wire's second annual US Emerging Manager Awards. The prestigious award ceremony, held on March 13th, 2024, celebrates the top performers in the alternative investment industry.

The awards, compiled with Bloomberg, recognize fund performance and excellence among US private market fund managers, and service providers across a wide range of categories. Nominated firms were selected based on a survey of more than 100 GPs and other key industry participants. The winners were then decided by a Private Equity Wire reader-choice online poll and were determined by who attracted the most votes.

The Risch Group partners with private market firms to help attract and retain the industry's best talent. With a thirty-five year track record in the industry, they are one of the most recognized recruitment providers to the alternative investment space.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Best Executive Search Firm at the US Emerging Manager Awards," said Richard Risch, CEO of Risch Group. "This award affirms the collective efforts of our exceptional team to deliver unparalleled search results & strategic counsel to our private markets clients. We are grateful to Private Equity Wire for this recognition and to our clients for their continued trust and support."

Winners were announced at the Private Equity Wire US Emerging Manager Awards ceremony, held in New York City on March 13, 2024.

About Risch Group

A pioneer in the alternative investments space, The Risch Group was founded in 1990 committed to delivering outstanding executive search & advisory services to investment management clients in the US and Europe. Since opening their doors in 1990 the firm has built a global reputation recruiting industry best talent for clients in the Alternative Investments, Asset Management, and Wealth Management space.

Clients include global financial institutions, private credit funds, private equity firms, real estate managers, hedge funds, real asset managers, asset managers and private banks. Each assignment is approached with the singular purpose of recruiting talent that provides their client’s business with a sustainable competitive advantage.

As one of the first executive search firms covering and recruiting in Private Markets, Risch Group has amassed thirty-five years of invaluable experience that is applied to each search to guarantee the best possible outcome for their clients. They created one of the first data driven recruiting platforms in the industry by developing proprietary software a decade before the use of technology was common in the industry. That data driven approach has helped to propel the growth of a boutique firm into one with global reach across the entire investments space. That in-depth knowledge acquired over three decades, combined with a commitment to delivering the best possible talent to their client is what differentiates the firm.

For more information, please visit www.rischgroup.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.