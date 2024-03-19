Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening Event on March 23 at Regency at Tracy Lakes 55+ Community in Tracy, California

Luxury new home active-adult community will feature three premier lakes and onsite amenities

TRACY, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is hosting a model home grand opening celebration at Regency at Tracy Lakes, a gated, master-planned community of 590 luxury homes for 55+ active-adults located in the expansive valleys of Tracy, California. The event will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1650 Aloha Court in Tracy. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the community and tour the nine new, professionally designed model homes while enjoying live music, games, and refreshments.

“We are thrilled to debut our new model homes in this very special community,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “At our grand opening event this Saturday, guests are invited to tour our stunning model homes, meet the Toll Brothers team, and learn more about the exceptional 55+ active-adult lifestyle offered at Regency at Tracy Lakes.”





Planned by a team of award-winning architects, landscape architects, and interior designers, Regency at Tracy Lakes showcases impressive single-story homes ranging in size from 1,560 to 2,775+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Regency at Tracy Lakes offers a variety of home designs within four collections, featuring modern floor plans with open and spacious living areas, select lakeside views, an abundance of windows to maximize natural light, and expansive backyard space.

Designed with active lifestyles in mind, the community will offer The Lake House, a stunning 11,000 square-foot resort-style clubhouse. Residents will enjoy a host of recreational amenities, including six pickleball courts, two bocce courts, fitness center and studio, indoor and outdoor pools, an event lawn, and much more. A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director will plan year-round programs, events and social gatherings. Current homeowners and home buyers are already enjoying regularly hosted events and outings coordinated by the Lifestyle Director while building friendships with their future neighbors. Home buyers who purchase now can start enjoying the incredible lifestyle Regency at Tracy Lakes offers right away, while their home is built. In addition, a selection of homes with beautifully curated finishes are already in progress and available for quick move-in. Pricing starts in the mid-$600,000s.

Regency at Tracy Lakes will afford community members time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as the tranquility of the area. This master plan is located minutes from downtown Tracy, brimming with contemporary restaurants and shopping centers, as well as acclaimed wineries and historical landmarks. The community is just a short drive from outdoor recreation including Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe, and its proximity to several Interstate routes offers convenience to explore the many wonders of Northern California.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Tracy Lakes and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



