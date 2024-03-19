Andrew Greenwell, founder and CEO of Venture Sotheby’s International Realty, joins Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Andrew Greenwell joins the brokerage at its flagship location in downtown Sarasota and partners with Nikki Taylor to launch the Greenwell & Taylor Collection

SARASOTA, Fla., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Greenwell and Nikki Taylor announce the launch of the Greenwell & Taylor Collection. The real estate team will conduct its operations out of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. The team details may be viewed here.



Greenwell is the founder and CEO of Venture Sotheby’s International Realty in California. He was once named to REALTOR® Magazine’s Top 30 under 30 in America and has built a nationwide reputation for excellence in real estate over the last two decades. He was also a prominent cast member on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing San Francisco.

Taylor has been a Sarasota resident since 2000. Since moving here, she has helped raise millions of dollars for local charities through leadership roles and board positions. Bringing community knowledge and a large network of connections, she remains an active member of the greater Sarasota community.

Greenwell & Taylor Collection will focus on helping their clientele realize their real estate goals with a specialization in million-dollar listings. Offering the highest level of service and market knowledge, and leveraging their vast networks sets them apart.

Greenwell & Taylor Collection was founded with the belief that there is a better, cleaner way to provide real estate expertise. It is a collaboration from start to finish. This ensures that even the tiniest details are built in. They are committed to making the process as easy and painless as possible.

“We are thrilled to offer our services to those in need. We cannot wait to simplify and demystify the listing and purchase experience. Our customers will feel valued and heard. They can relax and let go of worries secure in the knowledge that they have the most knowledgeable team representing them.”

“Through careful planning and following a streamlined process, we represent the best-case scenario in real estate. It is an exciting time. We are honored to be able to play even a small role in moving the needle for excellence in service. It is our absolute pleasure.”

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

