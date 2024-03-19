Mayor Bowser Encourages College-Bound Residents to Apply to DC Futures, DCTAG, and Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent for Education (OSSE) are encouraging DC residents interested in higher education to apply for three popular tuition support programs: DC Futures, the DC Tuition Assistance Grant (DCTAG) and the Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program. Applications for all three programs opened online Monday, March 11 and will close on Friday, September 6.

“If you’re a DC resident looking to go to college, there are programs available to help you pay for tuition and take that first step,” said Mayor Bowser. “These tuition and scholarship programs are one way we are supporting Washingtonians looking to earn a degree, learn new skills, and get a fair shot.”

Applications for DC Futures, DCTAG and the Mayor’s Scholars program require information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine student eligibility for most applicants. Because the U.S. Department of Education is releasing this year’s FAFSA in mid-March instead of January, as was the case in prior years, OSSE has shifted the timeline for applications to DC Futures, DCTAG, and Mayor’s Scholars to accommodate this change.

DC Futures:

The DC Futures program provides tuition, coaching and financial supports to DC residents pursuing their first associate or bachelor’s degree in high-demand career fields, including information technology, health science, and education. Funds remain available for the fall 2024 semester only.

DC Futures participants take classes at the University of the District of Columbia, the University of the District of Columbia Community College, and Trinity Washington University and receive up to $4,000 in tuition support.

DC Futures was launched by the Bowser Administration in 2021 through a $12 million investment of American Rescue Plan funds. In the 2022-23 school year, 1,327 residents participated in DC Futures, earning a total 20,083 credits and saving $3.9 million in tuition. This school year, 1,509 residents are participating in DC Futures.

DCTAG:

DCTAG is a federally-funded program that pays the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition at schools attended by District students. Students are eligible to receive up to $10,000 towards tuition annually at public colleges nationwide and up to $2,500 towards tuition at private colleges in DC and private HBCUs. Interested students can apply for the DC Tuition Assistance Grant through the DC OneApp at dconeapp.dc.gov/.

Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program:

The Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program is a locally funded program that provides need-based assistance for eligible students earning their first associate or bachelor’s degree. Both incoming and current college students are eligible for this award program.

“Given the number of careers in the District of Columbia and surrounding area that require a two- or four-year degree, a postsecondary education is essential,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant. “The Bowser Administration and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education have made substantial investments to ensure more DC residents have access to programs and funds that put them on a pathway toward a postsecondary degree or credential and the career of their choice.”

Students must apply to each program annually, so all 2023-24 applicants and awardees must reapply to be considered for 2024-25 awards. Applicants should follow each program’s application instructions and document requirements to ensure their application is complete.

OSSE manages grants, scholarships and other programs that support students’ college and career learning opportunities. Visit OSSE’s website for information about these grants and their application processes as well as other resources for college-bound residents. To learn more about DC Futures, DCTAG, or Mayor’s Scholars, please visit osse.dc.gov/page/scholarships-and-grants-students.



