Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-19-2024)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 19, 2024. The data included in this report was collected between Monday, March 11 and Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Angler effort was high in all areas of the Upper Salmon River last weekend, as many people got outside to enjoy the warm weather. Angler effort downstream of Salmon, ID in location codes 14, 15 and 16 was similar to levels observed during the previous two weeks, while angler effort upstream of the Lemhi River in location codes 17, 18, and 19 was much higher than at any point so far this spring.

Catch rates remained good to excellent in most areas last week, with the exception of the stretch between the North Fork Salmon and Pahsimeroi rivers, where catch rates declined. Few interviews were obtained from anglers fishing downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14, but those anglers that were interviewed averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 10 hours per steelhead caught, while anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 36 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 21 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 5 hours per steelhead caught which was the best average catch rate for the week.