Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,881 in the last 365 days.

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-19-2024)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 19, 2024. The data included in this report was collected between Monday, March 11 and Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Angler effort was high in all areas of the Upper Salmon River last weekend, as many people got outside to enjoy the warm weather. Angler effort downstream of Salmon, ID in location codes 14, 15 and 16 was similar to levels observed during the previous two weeks, while angler effort upstream of the Lemhi River in location codes 17, 18, and 19 was much higher than at any point so far this spring.

Catch rates remained good to excellent in most areas last week, with the exception of the stretch between the North Fork Salmon and Pahsimeroi rivers, where catch rates declined. Few interviews were obtained from anglers fishing downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14, but those anglers that were interviewed averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 10 hours per steelhead caught, while anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 36 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 21 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 5 hours per steelhead caught which was the best average catch rate for the week. 

You just read:

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-19-2024)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more