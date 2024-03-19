19 March 2024

169

About the meeting with the Ambassador of Armenia to Turkmenistan

On March 19, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Turkmenistan Rouben Kharazian.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed key aspects of the bilateral partnership, exchanged views on developing areas of cooperation, including the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation that will be held this year.

In terms of development of trade and economic relations, the fuel, energy complex and the energy industries were named.

The parties spoke in support of intensifying cooperation between commercial structures of two countries and organizing mutual visits of business delegations.

Cultural and humanitarian interaction was highlighted as a fundamental area, in particular, the participation of the Armenian side in international events of Turkmenistan dedicated to the 300th anniversary of of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. At the same time, the development of constructive fields in education, science and culture were emphasized.