19 March 2024

173

A meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan

On March 19, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismet Fizuli ogly Gezalov.

In the context of development of bilateral relations, diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to the further development of political dialogue between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, the intensification of contacts between foreign ministries, as well as the expansion of humanitarian and cultural ties.

During the meeting, an exchange of views appeared on the most important aspects of interaction within regional and international organizations.

The parties noted with appreciation the positive dynamics in the development of trade, fuel and energy, and transport and logistics relations between two countries.

Particular attention was paid to the participation of Azerbaijan delegates at the international events scheduled for this year within the framework of the Year of “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi” declared in Turkmenistan and on the announcement of the city Anau as the capital of the Turkic world in 2024.