James McCanney of jmccanneyscience™ to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several years, there have been initiatives to encourage others to pursue careers in STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics. Our guest has enjoyed a prosperous career not just focusing on one of these disciplines, but in fact all four. One could say that he is the embodiment of STEM, long before the term was even coined. He now looks to inspire others in these disciplines. This is the story of James McCanney.

Professor James McCanney is an independent scientist at jmccanneyscience™, where he is revered as the Master of Science. For the past fifty years, he has maintained seven companies that focuses on the research of new ideas and inventions. This includes disciplines in many different fields including mathematics, physics, engineering, telecommunications, encryption, outer space, wind energy, and water filtration. “I have been active in a lot of different fields, not individually but running at the same time continually,” summarizes James.

James’ original inspiration for science and technology came to be during his early years. “When I was young, I lived in Mexico City,” recalls James. “I travelled all throughout Mexico and I became familiar with the various ancient Aztec, Mayan, and Toltec civilizations. That mixes in with the science because all of those civilizations talk about a multidimensional character called Quetzalcoatl, who was the plume serpent god of the night sky. His heart became the planet Venus. One of my major archaeological discoveries in Peru in the Palpa, a desert valley located between the Andes Mountains and the coast. There were the figures in the desert, covering acres of land, known as the Nazca Lines. What I discovered was that these are large antenna arrays which were built by an unknown entity, long before the Incas were there. They were similar to fractal antennas, like those in cell phones.” Evidently, these ancient civilizations were more advanced than previously thought. It inspired James’ career in science and technology.

James has developed a process of generating hydrogen energy using wind energy. Known as the JMCC WING Generator, this wind energy device is designed differently from the standard three-blade wind generators. “It’s twenty-four improvements over the three-blade wind generators,” explains James. “I hold two patents and a trademark on that.” The electricity generated is used for electrolysis, the process in which water is chemically split into its hydrogen and oxygen components. While the oxygen that gets released would go into the atmosphere, the hydrogen that is captured, would be used as fuel for transportation. “The goal is to replace petroleum-based and coal-based fuel products,” summarizes James.

Another specialty where James shows great interest is in the field of mathematics – more specifically prime numbers. In 2005, he published a discovery regarding a mathematical technique that discovers and calculates prime numbers by generating groups. “The traditional definition of a prime number is that it is a number only divisible by itself and one,” explains James. “For instance, 19 is a prime number as it has no other factors than 1 and 19, while 20 is a composite number as it has the factors of 1, 2, 4, 5, 10 and 20.” By discovering this new method, it can be used to break the encryption code of computers that utilizes prime numbers. Prime numbers have amazing properties in other applications as well.

Since 2001, James has offered a line of water filters through his business JMCC Water Filters. Offering products for residential, commercial, and industrial usage, these filtration products remove toxins from the water supply. It was originally the sponsor of James’ own radio show which airs on WWCR, licensed in Nashville. Besides this radio show, he has been interviewed on countless other media outlets.

James was twice a guest on a Russian national television show offering his knowledge and expertise in space science and astrophysics. More notable was his being a guest on a national primetime news show in Japan – similar to 60 Minutes. He also shared his expertise in space science and astrophysics. What amazed James was that it was a show that EVERYBODY in Japan watched. They literally would stop what they are doing to watch this show. He was also featured as one of the main talking heads in a six-part History Channel special titled Countdown to Apocalypse. In addition to his appearances on television and in radio, he has published fourteen books and written countless papers citing his research.

“I am independent,” declares James. “I don’t sign government contracts. I publish and own all my material.”

“In fact, I am archiving fifty years’ worth of work,” touts James. “We’re organizing it and putting it into a library format, where it can be accessed. This includes my papers, books, and even my radio shows.” He also plans to publish six new books within the upcoming months.

Owing to his presence in Central and South America, he offers a line of organic coffee, without all the unnecessary chemicals, known as Colombia-Best-Coffee.com.

“People have a lot of learning to do about science, especially kids,” concludes James. “To the young people, we need a lot of new brave, young minds to do the exploring. Many people think that science is understood, and all you need to do is learn it, but that is false. Learning is the first step, but then comes the research and application of it. Find something related to science that you are interested in and dedicate your time to it.”

