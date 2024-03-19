Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fifteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 3, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/SB 224 – Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees



CS/SB 474 – Public Records



SB 522 – Tallahassee Community College



SB 818 – Military Leave



CS/SB 1526 – Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures



CS/SB 1746 – Public Employees



CS/SB 7006 – OGSR/Utility Owned or Operated by a Unit of Local

Government



HB 7007 – OGSR/Campus Emergency Response



HB 7005 – OGSR/Financial Disclosure

CS/HB 7003 – OGSR/Preregistered Voters



HB 7001 – OGSR/Reporter of Child Abuse, Abandonment, or Neglect



HB 5201 – Trust Funds/Federal Law Enforcement Trust Fund/FGCC



CS/HB 1551 – Florida State Guard



CS/HB 865 – Youth Athletic Activities



CS/HB 487 – Lost and Abandoned Property

