Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,867 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fifteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 3, 2024, to act on these bills.

 

CS/CS/SB 224 – Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees


CS/SB 474 – Public Records


SB 522 – Tallahassee Community College


SB 818 – Military Leave


CS/SB 1526 – Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures


CS/SB 1746 – Public Employees


CS/SB 7006 – OGSR/Utility Owned or Operated by a Unit of Local

Government


HB 7007 – OGSR/Campus Emergency Response


HB 7005 – OGSR/Financial Disclosure

 

CS/HB 7003 – OGSR/Preregistered Voters


HB 7001 – OGSR/Reporter of Child Abuse, Abandonment, or Neglect


HB 5201 – Trust Funds/Federal Law Enforcement Trust Fund/FGCC


CS/HB 1551 – Florida State Guard


CS/HB 865 – Youth Athletic Activities


CS/HB 487 – Lost and Abandoned Property 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fifteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more