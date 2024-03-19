Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fifteen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 3, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/CS/SB 224 – Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees
CS/SB 474 – Public Records
SB 522 – Tallahassee Community College
SB 818 – Military Leave
CS/SB 1526 – Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures
CS/SB 1746 – Public Employees
CS/SB 7006 – OGSR/Utility Owned or Operated by a Unit of Local
Government
HB 7007 – OGSR/Campus Emergency Response
HB 7005 – OGSR/Financial Disclosure
CS/HB 7003 – OGSR/Preregistered Voters
HB 7001 – OGSR/Reporter of Child Abuse, Abandonment, or Neglect
HB 5201 – Trust Funds/Federal Law Enforcement Trust Fund/FGCC
CS/HB 1551 – Florida State Guard
CS/HB 865 – Youth Athletic Activities
CS/HB 487 – Lost and Abandoned Property
###