HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2024 Financial Results

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

  • Revenue of $999.6 million, an increase of 16% compared to $861.7 million in FY23.
  • Net income of $55.7 million, compared to net loss of $26.1 million in FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $195.5 million, compared to $114.5 million in FY23.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.64, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.31 in FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.25, compared to $1.36 in FY23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $369.2 million, an increase of 36% compared to $272.3 million in FY23.
  • 8.7 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to FY23.
  • Total HSA Assets of $25.2 billion, an increase of 14% compared to FY23.
  • 15.7 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 5% compared to FY23.
  • The Company agreed to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

  • Revenue of $262.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to $233.8 million in Q4 FY23.
  • Net income of $26.4 million, compared to net loss of $0.2 million in Q4 FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, compared to $31.3 million in Q4 FY23.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.30, compared to net loss per diluted share of less than one cent in Q4 FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.63, compared to $0.37 in Q4 FY23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $98.8 million, an increase of 34% compared to $73.6 million in Q4 FY23.

DRAPER, Utah, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

“We delivered fiscal 2024 with a record of nearly $1 billion in revenue as well as over 500 bps expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “Building on these results, we believe we are well-positioned to continue our growth in fiscal 2025 as our technology investments enable us to continue taking market share, with an initial outlook for increases of approximately 15% in revenue and 20% in Adjusted EBITDA.”

Fiscal year financial results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 was $999.6 million, an increase of 16% compared to $861.7 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $455.7 million, custodial revenue of $386.6 million, and interchange revenue of $157.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $55.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $195.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $26.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $114.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $369.2 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, an increase of 36% compared to $272.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 37% of revenue, compared to 32% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

As of January 31, 2024, HealthEquity had $404.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $875.0 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $254.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $925.3 million of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2023.

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation. The reclassifications relate primarily to recordkeeping and advisory fees associated with HSA investments of $25.6 million, $21.8 million, and $16.7 million for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively, which were reclassified from custodial revenue to service revenue to better align our financial statement presentation with the underlying drivers of our revenue streams. The Company also reclassified certain immaterial personnel-related costs from custodial costs to service costs or general and administrative costs. The reclassifications had no impact on our total revenue, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), cash flows, or stockholders' equity.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024 was $262.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to $233.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $118.6 million, custodial revenue of $105.4 million, and interchange revenue of $38.4 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $26.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or less than one cent per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $98.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024, an increase of 34% compared to $73.6 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 38% of revenue, compared to 31% for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2024 were approximately 8.7 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 610,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 13% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2024 were 15.7 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2024 were $25.2 billion, an increase of 14% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $15.0 billion of HSA cash and $10.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of January 31, 2024.

BenefitWallet HSA portfolio acquisition

On September 18, 2023, we signed an agreement to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio from Conduent Business Services, LLC, which portfolio consists of approximately $2.8 billion of HSA Assets held in approximately 665,000 customer accounts, in exchange for a purchase price of approximately $425 million and reimbursement of up to $20 million of Conduent's transfer-related expenses. The acquisition is expected to close in multiple tranches during the first half of fiscal 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. On March 7, 2024, the first of the three HSA Asset transfers occurred, with approximately 266,000 HSAs and $1.1 billion of HSA Assets transferring to HealthEquity’s custody. In connection with this transfer, HealthEquity paid the applicable purchase price of $163.9 million using cash on hand.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenues of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $73 and $88 million, resulting in net income of $0.83 to $0.99 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $247 million and $262 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.79 to $2.96 (based on an estimated 89 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $438 million to $458 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 to discuss the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity, Inc. call." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other CDBs for our more than 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • our acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio may not be fully consummated, and if fully consummated, we may not realize the expected benefits;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1000
rputnam@healthequity.com


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) 		     
(in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2024   January 31, 2023
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,979   $ 254,266
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,947 and $4,989 as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   104,893     96,835
Other current assets   48,564     31,792
Total current assets   557,436     382,893
Property and equipment, net   6,013     12,862
Operating lease right-of-use assets   48,380     56,461
Intangible assets, net   835,948     936,359
Goodwill   1,648,145     1,648,145
Other assets   67,868     52,180
Total assets $ 3,163,790   $ 3,088,900
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 12,041   $ 13,899
Accrued compensation   49,608     45,835
Accrued liabilities   46,038     43,668
Current portion of long-term debt       17,500
Operating lease liabilities   9,404     10,159
Total current liabilities   117,091     131,061
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   874,972     907,838
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   48,766     58,988
Other long-term liabilities   19,270     12,708
Deferred tax liability   68,670     82,665
Total long-term liabilities   1,011,678     1,062,199
Total liabilities   1,128,769     1,193,260
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and 2023      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,127 and 84,758 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   9     8
Additional paid-in capital   1,829,384     1,745,716
Accumulated earnings   205,628     149,916
Total stockholders’ equity   2,035,021     1,895,640
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,163,790   $ 3,088,900


 

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) 		         
  Three months ended January 31,
 		    Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue                      
Service revenue $ 118,575     $ 119,854     $ 455,690     $ 452,026  
Custodial revenue 105,433     77,886     386,594     261,282  
Interchange revenue 38,379     36,101     157,303     148,440  
Total revenue 262,387     233,841     999,587     861,748  
Cost of revenue                      
Service costs 83,859     85,373     317,357     318,516  
Custodial costs 8,398     7,739     32,502     26,101  
Interchange costs 6,810     5,956     27,091     25,196  
Total cost of revenue 99,067     99,068     376,950     369,813  
Gross profit 163,320     134,773     622,637     491,935  
Operating expenses                      
Sales and marketing 20,559     19,201     79,273     68,849  
Technology and development 55,238     52,722     218,811     193,375  
General and administrative 23,140     21,358     103,656     97,472  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,218     23,166     92,763     94,586  
Merger integration 2,278     5,110     10,435     28,596  
Total operating expenses 124,433     121,557     504,938     482,878  
Income from operations 38,887     13,216     117,699     9,057  
Other expense                      
Interest expense (13,641 )   (14,305 )   (55,455 )   (48,424 )
Other income, net 4,471     1,097     12,796     1,271  
Total other expense (9,170 )   (13,208 )   (42,659 )   (47,153 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 29,717     8     75,040     (38,096 )
Income tax provision (benefit) 3,353     217     19,328     (11,953 )
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 26,364     $ (209 )   $ 55,712     $ (26,143 )
Net income (loss) per share:                      
Basic $ 0.31     $ 0.00     $ 0.65     $ (0.31 )
Diluted $ 0.30     $ 0.00     $ 0.64     $ (0.31 )
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:                      
Basic 85,975     84,718     85,564     84,442  
Diluted 87,435     84,718     86,957     84,442  


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) 		 
            Year ended January 31,  
(in thousands)   2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 55,712     $ (26,143 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   153,078       161,201  
Stock-based compensation   77,151       62,614  
Impairment of right-of-use assets          
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,852       3,261  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,157        
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          
Gains on equity securities          
Other non-cash items         268  
Deferred taxes   (13,995 )     (17,181 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (8,058 )     (9,570 )
Other assets   (32,790 )     4,620  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   10,190       8,244  
Accrued compensation   2,951       (1,282 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities   (204 )     (26,673 )
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   (11,780 )     (7,232 )
Other long-term liabilities   6,562       (1,477 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   242,826       150,650  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Business combinations, net of cash acquired          
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs   (41,123 )     (45,173 )
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios   (3,257 )     (70,583 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,694 )     (3,371 )
Proceeds from sale of equity securities          
Net cash used in investing activities   (46,074 )     (119,127 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Principal payments on long-term debt   (54,375 )     (8,750 )
Proceeds from long-term debt          
Payment of debt issuance costs          
Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs          
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net   865       (603 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options   6,471       6,682  
Payment of contingent consideration          
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (47,039 )     (2,671 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   149,713       28,852  
Beginning cash and cash equivalents   254,266       225,414  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 403,979     $ 254,266  


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued) 		           
          Year ended January 31,  
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
       
Supplemental cash flow data:      
Interest expense paid in cash $ 49,560   $ 43,570  
Income tax payments (refunds), net   35,352     1,526  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation   3,145     3,595  
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities   263     69  
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities        
Decrease (increase) in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net       (2,309 )
Exercise of common stock options receivable   429     382  


Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:
  Three months ended January 31,   Year ended January 31,
(in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023
Cost of revenue $ 3,240   $ 3,540   $ 16,462   $ 13,591
Sales and marketing   3,419     2,685     13,182     9,821
Technology and development   5,793     3,440     20,891     13,828
General and administrative   4,760     2,639     26,616     25,374
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 17,212   $ 12,304   $ 77,151   $ 62,614


Total Accounts (unaudited)          
(in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2024   January 31, 2023   % Change
HSAs 8,692   7,984   9 %
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 497   445   12 %
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 949   971   (2) %
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date   90   (100) %
HSAs with investments 610   541   13 %
CDBs 7,006   6,933   1 %
Total Accounts 15,698   14,917   5 %
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 15,318   14,677   4 %
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 15,105   14,531   4 %


HSA assets (unaudited)          
(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2024   January 31, 2023   % Change
HSA cash $ 15,006   $ 14,199   6 %
HSA investments   10,208     7,947   28 %
Total HSA Assets   25,214     22,146   14 %
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date   14,210     13,375   6 %
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date   14,071     13,049   8 %


The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our Depository Partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of January 31, 2024:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages) HSA cash expected to reprice   Average annualized
yield
2025 $ 2.1   3.6 %
2026   3.5   1.6 %
2027   3.2   1.6 %
2028   1.9   3.8 %
Thereafter   3.6   3.5 %
Total (1) $ 14.3   2.7 %

(1) Excludes $0.7 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of January 31, 2024. BenefitWallet HSA Assets and any subsequent growth in HSA cash are also excluded.


Client-held funds (unaudited)          
(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2024   January 31, 2023   % Change
Client-held funds $ 842   $ 901   (7) %
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date   791     809   (2) %
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date   845     827   2 %


Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)          
  Three months ended January 31,
 		    Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income (loss) $ 26,364     $ (209 )   $ 55,712     $ (26,143 )
Interest income   (4,343 )     (1,179 )     (12,138 )     (1,763 )
Interest expense   13,641       14,305       55,455       48,424  
Income tax provision (benefit)   3,353       217       19,328       (11,953 )
Depreciation and amortization   14,693       17,309       60,315       66,615  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   23,218       23,166       92,763       94,586  
Stock-based compensation expense   17,212       12,304       77,151       62,614  
Merger integration expenses   2,278       5,110       10,435       28,596  
Acquisition costs                     53  
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract   1,402       1,137       5,435       4,393  
Costs associated with unused office space   927       1,170       4,179       4,958  
Other   84       278       538       1,968  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,829     $ 73,608     $ 369,173     $ 272,348  


Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)  
  Outlook for the year ending
(in millions) January 31, 2025
Net income $73 - 88
Interest income (13)
Interest expense 63
Income tax provision 29 - 34
Depreciation and amortization 52
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112
Stock-based compensation expense 98
Merger integration expenses 13
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 6
Costs associated with unused office space 4
Other expense 1
Adjusted EBITDA $438 - 458


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)      
  Three months ended January 31,
 		    Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023       2024     2023  
Net income (loss) $ 26,364   $ (209 )   $ 55,712   $ (26,143 )
Income tax provision (benefit)   3,353     217       19,328     (11,953 )
Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP   29,717     8       75,040     (38,096 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   23,218     23,166       92,763     94,586  
Stock-based compensation expense   17,212     12,304       77,151     62,614  
Merger integration expenses   2,278     5,110       10,435     28,596  
Acquisition costs                 53  
Costs associated with unused office space   927     1,170       4,179     4,958  
Loss on extinguishment of debt             1,157      
Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP   43,635     41,750       185,685     190,807  
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP   73,352     41,758       260,725     152,711  
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)   18,337     10,440       65,180     38,178  
Non-GAAP net income   55,015     31,318       195,545     114,533  
               
Diluted weighted-average shares   87,435     84,718       86,957     84,442  
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.30   $ 0.00     $ 0.64   $ (0.31 )
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.63   $ 0.37     $ 2.25   $ 1.36  

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.


Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)
  
  Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2025
Net income $73 - 88
Income tax provision 29 - 34
Income before income taxes - GAAP 102 - 122
Non-GAAP adjustments:  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112
Stock-based compensation expense 98
Merger integration expenses 13
Costs associated with unused office space 4
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 227
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 329 - 349
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 82 - 87
Non-GAAP net income $247 - 262
   
Diluted weighted-average shares 89
GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $0.83 - 0.99
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.79 - 2.96

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.


Certain terms  
Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

