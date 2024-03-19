Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,862 in the last 365 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results on March 26, 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.

To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance. 

The webcast audio will be available via this link

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with additional offices in Indianapolis, IN and Newton, MA, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, following positive results in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media: 
AcumenPR@westwicke.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results on March 26, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more