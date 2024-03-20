Black Excellence 50th Birthday Charity Gala Honoring Dr. Willie E. McKay, Presented by New Dimension Project Inc.

Honorees and Performers

Join Us for an Unforgettable Evening Dedicated to Charity on May 5, 2024, at 7 PM to Raise Awareness of the Importance of Music Education in our Communities.

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Excellence 50th Birthday Charity Gala honoring Dr. Willie E. McKay on May 5, 2024, is an exclusive event to raise awareness and funding for Music Education in the community for our emerging artists.

All are invited to don their finest formal wear and partake in a night of cultural enrichment and celebration.

The gala features the prodigious students of Music Haven, New Haven, CT, who will treat guests to a live performance. These students are a testament to Music Haven's mission of transforming lives through music education in underserved communities. These students are a remarkable talent.

We are thrilled to announce the participation of Tony Award Winner Melba Moore, alongside David McClure, Ugene Williams, and Myles Tripp, who will grace the stage with their performances. Additionally, DJ Herman Ham will be in the house.

Our distinguished Keynote Speaker for the evening is Bishop Wesley J. Wiley. In a special highlight, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra will deliver a special presentation to honor Maestro Jonathan Quinn Berryman, celebrating his illustrious career and contributions.

Dr. McKay shares this evening with individuals who have impacted his life over the past 50 years by honoring them for their impact on his life personally and their impact on music, education, and public service in our communities. The honorees for the evening are Rev. Sean W. Hardy, Janet Brown Clayton, Bishop Dozier C. Shields, and Rev. Dr. Carl Reynolds. Being Presented with The New Dimension Project Lifetime Achievement Award in Music is the illustrious Melba Moore, who just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 10, 2023, along with all recipients receiving the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards.

This gala commemorates Dr. Willie E. McKay's 50th birthday and his significant contributions to our community and reinforces the vital role of arts and education in fostering growth and positive change. Through this celebration of Black Excellence, we acknowledge the powerful impact of education and the arts as catalysts for empowerment and societal advancement.

New Dimension Project is an organization founded in 2005 that continues to help emerging talent globally from all areas of the arts embrace their talents and, where the light lies dormant, offers them a platform to be heard and seen under the direction of Dr. Willie E. McKay, Philanthropist, and Life Coach.

Set against the elegant backdrop of The Woodwinds, Branford, CT, this event promises to be a mesmerizing celebration, uniting esteemed guests and community leaders who share a common goal of championing a better and more enlightened future. Join us in honoring our community luminaries in music education and be a part of an evening where sophistication meets purpose ands we champion a great cause.

Please visit www.drwmckay.com or www.newdimensiontab.org for donations, tickets, and more details.