Zombies meet Lord of the Flies in We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor Debuting March 19th
We're Alive's thrilling new audio drama "Scout's Honor" releases March 19th on all Podcast services including iTunes and Spotify.
This is my first project collaborating with a co-writer, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, our cohesiveness has only strengthened through the years.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kc Wayland and Elisa Eliot announce their first joint creation, We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor, a brand-new iteration of the long-running, wildly popular audio drama, We’re Alive. Wayland created the visionary podcast in 2009 for Wayland Productions and continues to produce, direct, and write. Eliot has voiced Pegs on the show since its inception and became a co-writer and co-producer as the series went on. The duo co-produced, co-wrote and Wayland directs We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor, with Victoria Cheng as an additional producer. According to Broadcast Beat, the We’re Alive franchise has accrued over 250 million listeners since it began. We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor and the entire franchise is available on WereAlive.com and on all of your favorite podcast platforms. Listen to Chapter 1 of We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. A new episode will be released every Tuesday at 8am PT from March 19 through May 8.
— Kc Wayland
Eliot, who created/wrote/produced the feature A Genie’s Tail, which first aired on Showtime and is now available on most streaming platforms, has her debut graphic novel for kids out on May 14th, ZAK VS. ZOMBIES, from Orange Hat Publishing. Wayland, who also produced and directed Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, said, “This is my first project collaborating with a co-writer, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, our cohesiveness has only strengthened through the years.” Wayland added, “Delving into the minds of these characters, accurately portraying their conflicts and struggles, and weaving them into this epic journey would have been impossible without Elisa.” Eliot said, “Kc and I share a love of the tone of Lord of the Flies and tried to imbue that into Scout’s Honor and I know and love how Kc works so I could anticipate his comments even before he gave them.” Eliot adds, “Kc knows how much I love writing for kids and teens and we collaborate so well together because I know how the We’re Alive scripts should sound and feel so I am beyond honored to join him in this new capacity for Scout’s Honor.”
The premise of We’re Alive: Scout’s Honor is Lord of the Flies meets Zombies. A small group of Venture Scouts are stranded on Catalina Island after the Outbreak and must confront the “Infected," testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. This immersive audio drama is a heart-pounding blend of horror and adventure as these pre-teens, armed with only determination and their “Scout Rules,” navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the Scout motto, “Stay Alert, Stay Alive” takes on a new, dark significance in this stand-alone new audio drama from the creators of We’re Alive.
The We’re Alive franchise has won numerous awards and recognition through the years including the Hear Now Palooza 2023 Platinum Award, Cusco Web Fest 2023:Best Fiction Podcast, Best Action Design, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble Cast; New Jersey Web Fest 2023 Best Scoring for a Fiction and Best Editing; Webby Awards Drama Podcast Honoree 2017, NATF 2020 Hear Now Audience Favorite: Gold, Parsec Awards Winner 2014: Best Speculative Fiction Audio Drama Long Form, Ogle Award Gold 2010, Communicator Awards 2010: Gold Award of Excellence for Audio Production and was a Sydney Web Fest 2023 Official Selection.
Brenda Feldman
Feldman Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
We're Alive Scout's Honor Trailer Video