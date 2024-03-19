Health Equity Nonprofit Seeks to Boost Impact with Youth-Centered Event Series in Boston and New York

Peer Health Exchange, a national youth health equity nonprofit that empowers young people with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to make healthy decisions, seeks to increase support with upcoming fundraising event series, ‘Youth First: Paving the Way for a Healthier Generation’.

Boston and New York, USA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently reaching over 400,000 young people, national nonprofit Peer Health Exchange (PHE) provides young people with the tools they need to make healthy decisions. The organization’s model includes three primary pillars: in-person health education on mental health, sexual health and substance use; digital health content through the selfsea.org webapp; and compensated leadership opportunities for young people to directly inform PHE’s work.

The ‘Youth First’ fundraising event series provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about Peer Health Exchange and contribute to the organization's mission. Attendees will hear from Health Facilitators, youth leaders, and CEO Dr. Angela Glymph. Our events also feature auctions, where unique items and experiences will be up for bid, with all proceeds supporting PHE. Ayesha Singh, Vice President, Development, expressed her excitement, stating, "These fundraising events provide a unique opportunity to see our work up close and hear directly from young people, our health educators, and organizational leadership; all while enjoying a fun evening of auctions, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres."

Raheal Getahun, Health Facilitator Fellow and aspiring Physician Assistant, will share about the impact of her work during the Boston event. “By integrating activities and open discussion in the classroom, I aim to not only enhance health literacy, but to also help students discover and amplify their voices. This is crucial for their personal growth and essential for building resilient and empowered communities,” she said.

Increased screen time, the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and targeted legislation, as well as national and global crises, have taken a toll on youth mental health and wellbeing. PHE works hand-in-hand with its Youth Advisory Board to ensure initiatives remain relevant and responsive to the needs of young people. “Peer Health Exchange is the only organization ensuring that every element of our work is informed by young people—from coalition advocacy to youth-centered design to peer education. Investing in youth health is critical now, as young people are facing a widespread health crisis, as well as increased barriers to care and resources,” Peer Health Exchange CEO Dr. Angela Glymph explained.

Each city’s event will offer unique experiences and sponsorship opportunities. To find out more about the event details, please visit the Boston and New York event pages on the PHE website. If you are unable to attend, Peer Health Exchange encourages donations, which make it possible for its work to reach young people with critical resources, identity-affirming support, and health education.

About Peer Health Exchange

Peer Health Exchange’s (PHE) mission is to build healthier communities with young people. Together, we create education opportunities for peers to share the tools and resources young people need to make healthy decisions. With our partners, we advance health equity and improve health outcomes for young people in under-resourced communities.

