FLYHOUSE KICKS OFF Q1 WITH MOMENTUM, EXPANDING GROWING FLEET WITH THREE ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyHouse has announced the acquisition of three managed aircraft: a GV, Hawker 800XPI, and Hawker 850XP. These additions mark a major milestone in FlyHouse’s expansion, enabling them to offer a wider range of aircraft to their clients as well as help increase and meet their growing demand for charter.
With their expanding fleet and recent partnerships, FlyHouse is well-positioned to add more than 20 aircraft in 2024.
Jack E. Lambert, Jr., CEO of FlyHouse said: “These aircraft additions continue to build on FlyHouse’s strategy of growing our managed fleet while still focusing on providing the highest standards of safety and services for our clients.”
The Gulfstream V provides world-wide charter reach with all possible onboard accouterments for luxury travel, leisure, or business. The aircraft has a beautifully appointed 16-passenger interior with an eight-passenger sleeping configuration. Its 6,500nm range makes it ideal for international travel, with non-stop flights to international destinations like London, Tokyo, and Beijing. The GV also incorporates several business amenities including a 4-seat conference table, Aircell satellite phone, and 110 AC outlets at every seat.
For those seeking a more domestic-friendly option, the Hawkers prove ideal for mid-range travel, providing a luxurious flight experience within a spacious 8-passenger cabin. Known for its outstanding performance and fuel efficiency, the 850XP has secured its place as the top-selling midsize business jet in the market. Notably, the addition of winglets enables the aircraft to ascend to 39,000 feet in more than two minutes and extends its travel range by up to 100 nautical miles.
About FlyHouse
With a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft, FlyHouse specializes in private jet management and charter services, dedicated to enhancing the ownership experience for our aircraft owners and clients. We are also committed to refining the charter flight process through the ongoing development of cutting-edge, application-based technology, including eliminating opaque invoicing and outdated, predatory business practices prevalent among our competitors. At FlyHouse, our team collectively upholds a fundamental value —to treat every aircraft, trip, and expense as if they were our own. For further details, please visit www.flyhouse.us.
