Republic of Korea Naval Special Warfare Flotilla Conduct Joint Training Exercise

Members of the Republic of Korea Naval Special Warfare Flotilla (ROK-NSWF) conducted joint combined exchange training (JCET) with a U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Unit from Feb. 1 to Feb. 27, 2024.

The joint training occurred near Chinhae, Pyeongtaek, and Seoul, Republic of Korea. It included maritime tactics and operations, over-the-beach infiltration, subterranean warfare, close-quarters combat, winter warfare, and mission planning.

While JCET events focus on U.S. military readiness and training, they also mutually enhance bilateral relations, strengthen mutual defense capabilities, and improve interoperability among partners and allies.

“Working alongside our allies in the NSWF has given us all the opportunity to grow and learn within our mission sets,” said a U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator. “Being able to exchange tactics and practice them together allows us to deepen our working relationship with the South Korean forces and continue to grow our already robust partnership.”

Throughout the JCET, planning and interoperability among joint forces remained the primary mission focus.

“One of the areas we see the greatest return on investment is with the enlisted corps, especially the NCOs planning and acting at the tactical level,” said the NSW operator. “We have to plan under the assumption our ability to gain and pass information will be degraded, meaning we use these opportunities to instill mission command at the lowest level.”

The continued, forward-facing defense alliance between the U.S. and South Korea is rooted in history and helps foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Naval Special Warfare remains the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.