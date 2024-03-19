Submit Release
Canopy construction for electric vehicle chargers at Kahului Park & Ride

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public that construction will begin Wednesday, March 20 on  canopies above the electric vehicle chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride along Kuihelani Highway (Route 380).

One charger will be closed at a time during the work which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, March 22. Although construction may be completed before Friday. Three other chargers will be available for use during construction hours.

For more information see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2024/03/08/rates-set-for-ev-charging-station-at-kahului-park-ride/

 

