FBI Albany, Vermont State Police announce $40,000 reward in Brianna Maitland case

Maitland was last seen March 19, 2004, in Montgomery, VT

WILLISTON, Vermont (Tuesday, March 19, 2024) — Craig Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office, and Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, announced today the FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of Brianna Maitland.

Brianna was last seen during the late evening hours of March 19, 2004, as she was completing her shift at a restaurant in Montgomery, Vermont. She was just 17 years old. She left the restaurant in a green 1985 Oldsmobile 88, which was later located backed into the side of an abandoned barn about a mile from the restaurant.

“FBI rewards are an important tool we can provide our partner agencies to incentivize the public to come forward,” said Craig Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albany Field Office. “Someone out there may have information that can help solve this case. It’s been too long, and it’s time to come forward. No tip is too small. Together with our partners from Vermont State Police, we will work to cover every lead until we bring Brianna home.”

“We remain as dedicated to this case now as we were when Brianna disappeared,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “This is not a cold case, but it is an unsolved one — and we’re hoping the announcement of a significant financial reward for information will help change that. Partnering with the FBI to provide this reward money offers one more significant tool as we continue to pursue answers in this 20-year-old investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call either 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Vermont State Police Tipline at 1-844-84-VTIPS (1-844-848-8477).

