One Two Media Brings Chinese Corporate Brands to the Global Stage with Nasdaq Advertisement in Times Square

CHENG DU, SI CHUAN, CHINA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sichuan One or Two Image Culture Communication Co., Ltd.
One Two Media, a leading media communication agency, is proud to announce their latest move to promote Chinese corporate brands across the global media. The company has secured a prime advertising position on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York, providing a unique opportunity for Chinese companies to reach a wider audience.

As Chinese companies rise in the global market, there is an increasing need for effective communication and branding strategies. One Two Media recognizes this need and has been working tirelessly to bridge the gap between Chinese companies and the international market. The Nasdaq ad is a testament to their commitment to promoting Chinese brands and showing the potential of Chinese brands to the world.

The ad will showcase a variety of Chinese corporate brands, from technology and finance to fashion and entertainment. This will not only increase brand awareness, but also highlight the diversity and innovation of Chinese companies. The prime location of Times Square, known as the "crossroads of the world", will ensure maximum visibility and impact.

John Chen, CEO of OneTwo Media, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Chinese corporate brands on such a global platform. Our goal is to break stereotypes and show the true potential of Chinese companies. This advertisement is just the beginning of our efforts to bridge the gap between Chinese companies and the international market."

As a leading marketing platform in the industry, OneTwo Media provides one-to-one professional services. You only need to make a phone call to purchase media resources without you having to do anything. OneTwo Media brings together internationally renowned media such as global news releases, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Bloomberg, etc. Soft article promotion, news releases, CCTV advertising and major satellite TV station advertising across the country, character interviews, song promotion, overseas social media platform promotion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo, WeChat, Douyin video promotion, New York Times Square large screen advertising, MiFi large screen (formerly Thomson Reuters large screen), New York Nasdaq large screen, TSX large screen and other major modules, across six major media categories, accumulated tens of thousands of media resources, covering billions of consumers, meeting the various requirements of different companies and public relations companies.

Nasdaq big screen advertising can be placed at any time every day, week, and month, and sometimes it needs to be scheduled. One Two Media will have a significant impact on the global promotion of Chinese corporate brands in the future. One Two Media is committed to global media communication for Chinese corporate brands and providing more customers with innovative and effective marketing solutions. This move proves their commitment. For more information about One Two Media and its services, please visit their website at www.yiercm.com.

