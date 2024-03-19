Maine Agriculture Day Celebrated at the Legislature in Conjunction with National Agriculture Day

MAINE, March 19 - Back to current news.

March 19, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta- On National Agriculture Day, Maine proudly commemorates agriculture's essential role in the State. Coinciding with this nationwide celebration, Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature honors the dedication and hard work of our state's farmers, producers, and agricultural community.

Augusta- On National Agriculture Day, Maine proudly commemorates agriculture's essential role in the State. Coinciding with this nationwide celebration, Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature honors the dedication and hard work of our state's farmers, producers, and agricultural community.

The Hall of Flags at the State Capitol will be the epicenter of festivities from 9 am to 2 pm today. Organized by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources (BAFRR), in collaboration with the Agriculture Council of America, this event promises to showcase Maine's agricultural prowess.

Maine Governor Janet Mills has issued a proclamation designating the week of March 18-24, 2024, as Agriculture Week throughout the State of Maine. This proclamation underscores the immense contributions of Maine's agricultural sector, which annually generates over $3.6 billion for the state's economy, employs tens of thousands of individuals, and utilizes more than one million acres for agriculture.

"Maine Agriculture Day at the State House fosters valuable dialogue between farmers and lawmakers. These conversations address the hurdles confronting our agricultural community and spotlight the prospects of twenty-first-century farming," commented DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Maine's farmers embody innovation and resilience and DACF stands strong in our commitment to the industry through robust support."

National Agriculture Day has honored our hard-working farmers and acknowledged the pivotal role of agriculture in our lives for fifty-one years," commented BAFRR Director Craig Lapine. "We must continue to support and celebrate the stewards of Maine's agricultural working landscape, its lasting heritage of high-quality products, and the vast opportunities that the future of farming holds."

In addition to recognizing the economic impact of agriculture, Governor Mills highlighted the importance of fostering a vibrant local food system, stewarding land resources, and addressing food insecurity in Maine. With ambitious goals to strengthen the state's agricultural infrastructure, promote in-state food production, and ensure that Maine-grown farm products remain accessible for generations, the Governor's proclamation and Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature put a spotlight on the importance of agriculture in our state.

Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature offers a platform for farmers, producers, associations, and organizations from across the state to converge, celebrate achievements, and advocate for Maine's agricultural industry's continued growth and sustainability.

Join us in honoring Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature and National Agriculture Day by celebrating the farmers and producers who nourish our communities and contribute to the fabric of Maine's heritage.

Learn more about Maine agriculture in Maine, including ways to connect with farms, such as Maine Maple Sunday Weekend, March 23-24, through the comprehensive Real Maine and BAFRR resources.