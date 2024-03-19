Submit Release
Frisco, TX Estate Just Minutes From the PGA Headquarters to be Sold at Online Auction April 8th

9966 Pleasant Pine Ln., Frisco, TX to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, April 8th 2024.

Located in the sought-after Bretton Woods neighborhood, this custom estate in Texas will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $800K.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Bretton Woods Estate in Frisco, TX. The property was previously listed for $1,950,000 and is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $800,000 on Monday, April 8th at 9:00 am CST.

Built in 2022, the Bretton Woods Estate sits on a premium 0.316± acre end lot with 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The 4,349± sq. ft. estate offers marble floors, the finest finishes from Restoration Hardware, Swarovski, Italy and France, a gourmet kitchen with a La Cornue stove, an owner’s suite with his and hers walk-in closets, a family room with a built-in projector and screen, and a 3-car garage. The exterior of the home features a custom airconditioned solarium overlooking the extensive backyard, custom chandeliers, and remote-controlled screens enclosing the entire area.

Just under a 10-minute drive is the in development Universal Kid’s Resort and world-renowned PGA Headquarters. Golfers are offered two championship golf courses, a 10-hole par 3 course, and a 2-acre putting green. Visitors can also enjoy entertainment, shopping, and dining at 13 signature restaurants within the headquarters.

“I believe my clients have the greatest opportunity to get the most exposure - reach the maximum group of target qualified buyers and get the top dollar amount for their property by empowering Interluxe as my partner in selling their home,” stated Dona Timm, Global Luxury Realtor of Coldwell Banker Realty. “Success is on my resume!”

"It's exciting to be working with Dona for a second time in the DFW area,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “The Bretton Woods Estate is a beautiful property with an ideal location, creating an opportunity that embodies the essence of luxury real estate.”

The Bretton Woods Estate is being offered in cooperation with Dona Timm of Global Luxury Realtor of Coldwell Banker Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, April 8th, 2024. Previews are Friday and Saturday, April 5-6, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, April 7th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.

More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12559. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.

ABOUT INTERLUXE

Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Joy Swasy
Interluxe Auctions
+1 704-885-1430
