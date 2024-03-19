President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Human Rights Day, 21 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 21 March 2024, deliver a keynote address at the national commemoration of Human Rights Day to be held in Sharpeville, Sedibeng District Municipality in the Gauteng province.

The national event coincides with the 30th anniversary of freedom and democracy and will be held under the theme “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights.”

The month of March will be used to reflect on the country's achievements to promote respect for basic human rights and restore human dignity in line with the Bill of Rights.

Human Rights Month is commemorated to remind South Africans about the sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for the attainment of democracy in South Africa.

It also commemorates the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960, where peaceful protestors marching against discriminatory pass laws were fatally shot by the apartheid police and others were wounded.

The hosting of the event in Sharpeville symbolises the government’s commitment to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought and died for our liberation in Sharpeville and other communities throughout South Africa.

Ahead of addressing the national event, the President joined by bereaved families of fallen victims will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the Sharpeville memorial in honour of the fallen Sharpeville Massacre victims.

The National Human Rights Day programme will unfold as follows:

PART A

Wreath-laying Ceremony

Time:10h00

Venue: Sharpeville Memorial Site

PART B

Keynote address by President

Ramaphosa

Time:11h00

Venue: George Thabe Cricket Grounds, Sharpeville in Gauteng Province

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za