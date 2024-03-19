Minister Thembi Nkadimeng addresses conference on impact of the upcoming elections on intergovernmental relations, 20 Mar

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms. Thembi Nkadimeng, is scheduled to address a conference on the impact of the upcoming general elections on Intergovernmental Relations organised by the National Research Chair in Multilevel Government, Law, and Development at the Dullah Omar Institute.

Discussions expected at the Conference will include, but not limited to the following questions, (1) how is the intergovernmental relations system put to the test when different parties or coalitions govern at different levels? and (2) how do we make sure that the intergovernmental relations system is resilient enough to absorb whatever political changes may occur?

Details of the Minister’s participation at the conference are as follows:

Date: 20 March 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Life Science Building, Seminar Room 1A & B, University of the Western Cape

Click this link for virtual participation: https://uwc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMlfuiurzMpH9diJw8k1ibMkAe9_0jYGp…

Media enquiries:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 078 237 3900