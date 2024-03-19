Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on LEAP officers graduating

The Cape Agulhas municipal area is now in a stronger position to combat crime after 20 Peace Officers (PO’s) graduated in Bredasdorp yesterday from the PO-programme. For the Overberg region, we have now completed PO training and placement of 73 PO’s. This includes the 19 in Swellendam, 18 in Theewaterskloof, who graduated in December 2023, along with 16 in Overstrand, who graduated early last year.

This PO-programme forms part of the Western Cape Safety Plan (WCSP), which prioritises the strengthening of Municipal Law Enforcement capacity across the province, particularly to enhance urban/rural safety and combat crime within communities. More than R 1,3 million is being invested in this programme.

The officers were trained between 05 February to 15 March 2024 at the Glaskasteel sports complex in Bredasdorp, with the venue being provided by the Cape Agulhas municipality. The training provided individuals with the capability to demonstrate and understand the role and function of a Peace Officer and Traffic Warden. The following criteria was covered:

Law Enforcement and the Constitution;

The Constitution of South Africa 108 of 1995;

Principles of criminal law and rules of interpretation of law;

Outline of the law of criminal procedure;

Legislation and the national road traffic act pertaining to traffic wardens;

Schedule 1 and 3 offences;

Law of Evidence and Criminal courts;

Practical: 56 & 341 administrative notices and

Adherence to professional conduct and organisational ethics.

Along with the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) Certificate, graduates also received a 12-month Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) contract/internship within the respective municipality.

I congratulate these officers for completing this course and wish them well on their new and important journey. I am particularly proud that this group consists of 9 women and 11 men. The manner in which the PO’s have been upskilled and empowered, and the further experience they will gain over the next twelve months will ensure that they are able to take up further job opportunities when it becomes available.

I call on residents of the Cape Agulhas municipal area to support the efforts of our PO’s. This will go a long way in assisting with and expanding safety efforts across the area, district and province. These PO’s have a huge task ahead of them. As the Western Cape Government, our ultimate aim is to ensure the Western Cape becomes the safer province where our residents can flourish.

Media enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

E-mail: Marcellino.martin@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 482 0103

Cell: 082 721 3362