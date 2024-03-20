MJBIZWIRE.COM LAUNCHES A NEW CANNABIS INDUSTRY DIRECTORY WITH FREE LISTING FOR ALL CANNABIS BUSINESSES

LISTING IN THE DIRECTORY IS FREE TO CANNABIS BUSINESSES IN ALL CATEGORIES AND FREE BUSINESS ANNOUNCEMENTS TO OUR 40,000 MAILING LIST HAS BEEN EXTENDED 30 DAYS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale, AZ - March 20th 2024 - MJBizwire.com has announced a free Cannabis Business Directory for any cannabis/marjiuana oriented business. To be placed in the directory all a business needs to do is contact MJBizwire with the type of listing they prefer. Simply check out the website and chose your category(s) and we'll list it for you. Everyone in a Cannabis related business, from Dispensaries to Influencers, to advertisers, website design and more can post absolutely free.Free Listing includes the company name and website link. For more established Cannabis business looking for additional exposure, a Premier listing is also available utilizing a company provided 300x250 banner for a small monthly fee.New additions to the directory will be sent weekly to all of MJBizwire's 40,000+ user base as well as to their network of social networking outlets and exposure via the MJBizwire.com website MJBizwire.com spokesperson Dan Kingston stated, “We realize the difficulty that many Cannabis related business entities have in finding advertising avenues. This gives Cannabis companies introducing new products or promoting old ones a potential list of 40,000 new clients and growing rapidly.All directory listing submissions will be confirmed by MJBizwire and any submission not meeting their standards may be denied inclusion on the MJBizwire.com website.About MJBizwire: Since 2015, MJBizwire has been one of the most trusted names in Cannabis industry marketing services, serving both public and private companies in the space. MJBizwire distributes press releases to hundreds of major publications for Cannabis related businesses. Our distribution network can reach leading industry publications and major national and international news publications, including Google and Yahoo Finance.