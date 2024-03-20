Debra Fossum Delves into the Consequences of a World Without Christians in "Who Were They?"
A Riveting Tale of Mystery, Survival, and Spiritual AwakeningUNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Debra Fossum unveils her latest literary offering, "Who Were They?", a compelling exploration of a world stripped of its Christian influence and the profound implications it holds for humanity.
In this thought-provoking narrative, Fossum poses poignant questions about the essence of morality, forgiveness, and hope in a society devoid of Christian principles. Through the eyes of protagonist Carter, readers are immersed in a gripping tale of mystery and survival as he embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a group of people. As Carter navigates through the chaos of a world in turmoil, exacerbated by a catastrophic solar flare that disrupts the power grid, he encounters James, who unveils a startling connection between the two events.
Drawing from her deep-rooted passion for creative writing and her unwavering commitment to sharing the message of Christ, Fossum crafts a narrative that transcends mere fiction, delving into the heart of existential questions that resonate with readers of all backgrounds.
Reflecting on her inspiration for the book, Fossum shares, "I was captivated by the 'Left Behind' series in the 1990s, and now, in a post-Christian era where absolute truth is questioned, readers need to confront the potential consequences of a world without Christians."
Fossum, a resident of rural North Dakota, brings a wealth of life experiences to her writing, drawing inspiration from her close-knit family and her dedication to teaching about God's will. Her insightful narrative serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of faith and preparedness in uncertain times.
With "Who Were They?", Debra Fossum delivers a riveting tale that challenges readers to contemplate their own beliefs and reassess their preparedness for an uncertain future. As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, Fossum's narrative offers a beacon of hope and introspection, urging readers to reflect on their spiritual journey and their stance in the face of adversity.
For more information about Debra Fossum and her works, you can visit her website https://www.debrafossum-author.com/.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Debra Fossum on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford