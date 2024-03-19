Major Record Distribution, LLC Introduces Richie Love, The Saxiest Man Alive
New Music By Richie LoveFAYETTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major Record Distribution, LLC is proud to announce the release of “Come Back”, by Smooth Jazz and R&B Sensation, Richie Love, The Saxiest Man Alive. This much anticipated release is scheduled for official release on March 22, 2024 World-wide and is officially distributed by Sony Orchard. Richie signed with the Record Label eight months ago and this is his first release under this label.
Bio & Band History
Richie is from Fayette North Carolina, and was born into Music Royalty, He is the youngest son of the World-renowed saxophonist Preston Love, who performed with such greats as Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye to The Jackson 5. Richie’s father was Motown’s first West Coast Orchestra/Contractor in the 60’s.
Richie is no stranger to the music business, he began playing Sax at age 6. Richie has performed hundreds of Live Venues, T.V. Radio Shows and CD’s. He has studied under a legendary group of musicians, and songwriters such as, Johnny Otis, Buddy, Miles Andre Lewis(Mandre’), Norman Conners, Barbara Morrison, Shuggie Otis(Strawberry Letter 23), Angela Bofill, Billy Preston and the list goes on and on. Richie has been a Headliner with Wayne Tisdale, Chaka Khan, Buddy Miles and many more.
His band “The Love Connection” has been rocking audience for 35 years from L.A. to the Midwest and now on the “Est Coast”. They’ve been featured on Documentries, Headlined countless Jazz and Blues Festivals, including Omaha Jazz and Blues Festival (3 Years), Carson California Jazz Festival (2 Years), Ameristar Casino (3 Years) and co-star at Mississippi Valley Blues Festival.
Awards
Richie Love has been the recipient of numerous awards such as The Nebraska Hall Of Fame, inducted in “2021”, He received an Outstanding Achievement Award for Community Involvement in “2009”. Richie also received Awards in “2005” for Community Servie. He went on to receive four Music Mentoring Grants from the Nebraska Arts Council in “1993-97”, and an Outstanding Artist Achievement Award for Raw Talent TV, Los Angeles in “1987’.
Additional Background
Richie plays all Saxophones, Alto, Tenor, Soprano, Baritone, Flutes, and most instruments. He is a composer, Arranger, Producer, Vocalist, Teacher and Mentor. In 1985 he started his own production company called Saxworld Productions to mentor young people.
Music Plans
Richie is planning on releashing a new album in 2025, and sincerely hopes that his music continues to inspires, entertains, and pleases his many fans and listeners world-wide.
Special Thanks
Major Record Distribution Group and my manager Phyllis Salter-gann, and all my Fans.
Contact Information:
Label Website: https://majorrecorddistribution.com/
Management Email: phylsaltergann@gmail.com
SGU Website: http://www.saltergann.com/
Social Media Links:
Email: richielovesaxworld@gmail.com
Artist Website: : https://richielove.com/
Facebook: facebook.com/richieloves/
Instagram: Instagram: instagram.com/richielovethesaxiestmanalive
YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@RichieLovethesaxiestmanalive
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0JeXPUIVnrac1mUPNDnnwD
Merchandise: richielove.com/merchandise/
Phyllis Salter-Gann
Major Record Distribution
+1 903-357-2644
Phyllis@saltergann.com