Acclaimed Nurse Calls On Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Join May 12 Global Tribute To 27+ Million Unsung Hero Nurses

Pamela Jane Nye, CEO/Operation Scrubs, Inc. and Founder/Executive Director of The Nurses Wall global tribute mission.

We built it. The image below explains what it looks like, what you can do with it, what is does and why ...

THE NURSES WALL is a global, infinate, 24/7 tribute to the world's 27+ million unsung hero nurses and a memorial to the 2,500+ nurses who died by choosing work to provide care for the COVID-19 battling patients.

Operation Scrubs, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to provide innovative tuition-free continuing nurse education, advanced nursing education scholarships for working floor nurses, and positive nurse image advocacy worldwide.