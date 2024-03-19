Breaking Ground: Florida's Manufacturing Sector Shines in Inaugural Report

~ FloridaCommerce and FloridaMakes Release First-Ever Manufacturing Report, Showcasing Sector's Vital Role in State Economy ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce and FloridaMakes highlight Florida’s inaugural manufacturing report, showcasing the sector's vital role in Florida’s economy. With nearly 25,000 manufacturing establishments in the state, Florida’s economic impact in manufacturing surpassed the contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of many other strong industries that Florida is usually known for, including– tourism, agriculture, and transportation. Presented in the Florida’s 2023 Manufacturing Report, manufacturing represents a significant opportunity for economic growth, advancement and resilience for local economies.

Florida’s 2023 Manufacturing Report Highlights:

Florida’s manufacturing employment reached 422,800 in September 2023, passing both Georgia and New York to become the 10th largest state in the country for manufacturing employment.

For every 100 direct manufacturing jobs in the manufacture of durable goods, another 744.1 indirect jobs are sustained.

The 2022 average annual wage for workers in the manufacturing industry cluster exceeded the average annual wage for all industries by $10,835 (+17.0%).

“Every day Florida is building on the significant momentum Governor DeSantis has created through key workforce development and infrastructure investments that strengthen Florida’s talent pipeline and communities,”“In Florida, it’s clear that our investments in manufacturing are paying off. When we align investments, we create an ecosystem of connected successes.”

“The release of Florida’s first-ever Manufacturing Report is a crucial step in highlighting Florida’s often overlooked manufacturing prowess,” said Kevin Carr, CEO of FloridaMakes, the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “I commend Governor DeSantis, Secretary Alex Kelly and FloridaCommerce for their work on presenting a comprehensive report that spotlights Florida’s vibrant manufacturing sector and it’s vital role to the state’s economy and communities. FloridaMakes is honored to contribute to this report that tells the story of Florida’s manufacturers who drive the state’s economic growth and prosperity.”

Florida’s 2023 Manufacturing Report shows the state of the manufacturing industry and identifies some key challenges to be addressed. The report outlines ways Florida can become a national and global center of manufacturing – with Florida poised to become one of the top five manufacturing states by 2030. This report will serve as a baseline for future reports and analyses on the state of Florida manufacturing, as well as its opportunities for growth and development.

To learn more about Florida’s manufacturing industry, click here.