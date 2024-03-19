IAB HK Spring Dinner & Digital Awards Gala 2023: Celebrate digital brilliance with 350 marketers

First-ever IABHK Pavilion to feature 15 member booths at MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse
IAB HK organized its first-ever IAB HK Pavilion at MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse and brought together 15 member companies from adtech, agency, and media, including Anymind Group, Aspire, Emarsys, EternityX, First Page, Ignite Vision, Ingenium Digital, Meltwater, Mezzofy, Omnichat, Presslogic, RTB House, Strategic Digital Marketing Company (SDMC), Sleekflow, and Social Power. By showcasing the latest innovative marketing strategies, solutions and technologies, marketing professionals and brand owners can interact with industry experts and explore the latest market trends and best practices.
About IAB HK
IAB Hong Kong is the 46th national Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) licensee. It is a not-for-profit association that aims to develop standards and best practices on digital marketing to shape the future of digital marketing for Hong Kong's advertising and marketing community. IAB HK has been one of the most active and influential digital marketing associations in Hong Kong, with over 100 company members coming from all aspects of the ecosystem, including media, ad platforms, agencies, brands and more. Through working with its member companies, IAB HK is committed to talent development, education and cutting-edge research about the critical role of digital marketing. The founding members include comScore, Facebook, Google, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo.
