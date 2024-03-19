Press release

Pluxee reinforces Leadership Team to accelerate the execution of its strategic growth.

Paris: March 19, 2024 // Pluxee (the “Group”), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, strengthens its Leadership Team with the implementation of a new geographic governance.

These new changes reflect the Group's strong commitment to execute successfully its strategic plan, aiming at reinforcing its position as a global leader in Employee Benefits and Engagement and deliver its ambitious financial objectives.

To further drive sustainable and profitable growth in key markets, Pluxee is implementing the following changes, effective immediately:

Thierry Guihard, CEO of Pluxee Brazil, and Malena Gufflet, CEO of Pluxee France, join the Leadership Team. With these appointments Pluxee creates a dedicated governance and ensures strategic decision making for the Group’s two largest markets, enabling them to realise their full potential.





CEO of Pluxee Brazil, and CEO of Pluxee France, join the Leadership Team. With these appointments Pluxee creates a dedicated governance and ensures strategic decision making for the Group’s two largest markets, enabling them to realise their full potential. Sébastien Godet, currently President of Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, becomes Chief Revenue Growth Officer for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Continental Europe outside France. Manuel Fernandez, currently CEO of Romania and Bulgaria, is appointed Chief Revenue Growth Officer for Hispanic Latin America. Alongside Viktoria Otero del Val, Chief Revenue Growth Officer for the U.K. and the U.S., they will support country teams in setting, enabling and tracking growth plans, and ensuring best in class execution.





Juan Camilo Chaves and Jean Istasse, currently heading Latin America and Europe respectively, will leave Pluxee to continue their professional career outside the company.

Aurélien Sonet, CEO of Pluxee, commented:

“This is a very exciting time for Pluxee globally. With a strengthened geographic governance in place and a reinforced Leadership Team, the company is ideally positioned to execute its strategic plan and realise the substantial growth opportunity across its key markets. Pluxee is poised for even greater success in the years ahead.”



Biographies

Manuel Fernandez, Chief Revenue Growth Officer Latin America

Manuel Fernández Amezaga has served as Pluxee Romania & Bulgaria CEO since August 2020 and joined the Group Leadership Team in March 2024.

Manuel started his career with American Express in 1997, joining the FES division in Greece before moving to American Express Global Business Travel in Spain, where he became Commercial Director in 2008.

In December 2010, Manuel joined Pluxee Spain (then Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services) as Commercial Director, leading restructuring efforts, process overhauls, and new business development for seven years.

Manuel then served as Pluxee Philippines CEO from August 2017 to August 2020, overseeing the entity’s transformation and the successful digitalisation of its products and processes. Towards the end of his mandate, Pluxee Philippines stood out by providing crucial aid to millions of Filipinos amidst challenging lockdown conditions following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2020, Manuel transitioned to Bucharest to take on the role of Pluxee Romania & Bulgaria CEO. Under his leadership, the entity achieved 250% growth, finalised the digitalisation of all its services, and consolidated its position as the leading card issuer in Romania’s payment sector – all while playing a key role in supporting the implementation of social programs.

Manuel holds a law degree from CEU University in Madrid and a PDD from IESE Business School. A Spanish citizen, he speaks Spanish, English, Italian, and Greek.

Sébastien Godet, Chief Revenue Growth Officer for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Continental Europe

Sébastien Godet has been Pluxee’s Asia-Middle East-Turkey-Africa President since 2020 and a member of the Group Leadership Team since 2012.

Sébastien began his career in the retail space, occupying various Purchasing, Marketing, and Operations roles between 2000 and 2008 within the PPR Group (now Kering), which notably held Fnac, La Redoute, Conforama, and Kadeos.

Between 2008 and 2010, he held the position of Vice President BtoC, Marketing & Development at Accor Services (now Edenred), and of General Manager Purchasing, IT & Offer Marketing within the Altavia Group.

In 2010, Sébastien joined Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services as General Manager BtoC in the Gift BU, contributing his key experience in product- and process-based innovation as well as business development. He was then appointed Gift Market President in 2012, joining the Group Leadership Team while expanding his scope to include the US and International Large Accounts.

In 2015, Sébastien moved to Singapore to take on the role of Asia President. He then returned to Paris in 2020 following his appointment as Asia-Middle East-Turkey-Africa President. In this capacity, Sébastien oversees Pluxee’s performance in 9 countries, driven by adaptability, strategic partnerships, and developing local talents.

Sébastien is a graduate of HEC Business School in Paris, France. A French citizen, Sébastien speaks French and English.

Malena Gufflet, CEO France

Malena Gufflet has served as Pluxee France CEO since July 2023 and joined the Group Leadership Team in March 2024.

In 2007, Malena took a major step in her early career by joining AccorHotels headquarters in Paris, where she held various positions in strategic accounts management before becoming Sales Director of Business Travel France and later Sales Director of Aparthotels Adagio. In her nearly eight years with the group, she led revenue development through a transformative period for the hospitality sector, marked by the rise of new distribution channels.

In 2016, Malena transitioned to the event sector by joining La Maison Options, Europe’s leading provider of tableware and ephemeral decoration, as Commercial Director.

Having acquired a wealth of experience in both industries, Malena then began a new challenge at a world leader, Booking.com, the digital native company, as CEO of France in February 2020. For over three years, Malena led the implementation of the group’s strategy in the French market through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the exceptional recovery of the travel industry thereafter.

In July 2023, Malena brought her digital and change management expertise to the Pluxee Group. As Pluxee France CEO, she spearheaded the brand’s launch in France and continues to drive its digitalisation while growing the employee benefits and rewards business.

Malena holds a master’s degree from the Leonardo da Vinci School of Management in Paris and attended Coventry University in England. A French citizen, she speaks French, English, and Spanish.

Thierry Guihard, CEO Brazil

Thierry Guihard has served as Pluxee Brazil CEO since January 2021 and joined the Group Leadership Team in March 2024.

Thierry joined Pluxee in 1996 (then Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services) as a Marketing Manager within the Mexico entity. Thierry then took on various senior marketing roles in Central and Western Europe and Latin America, developing his adaptability and global perspective.

Thierry’s deep expertise of the Latin American benefits market led to his appointment as Country CEO for Chile in 2008 and Mexico in 2017. In both roles, his contributions included launching education and mobility solutions, boosting operational efficiency, and implementing robust growth strategies.

As Pluxee Brazil CEO, Thierry pushed the entity’s digital transformation and introduced innovative products like multi-benefit cards, NFC payments, and balance transfers. His focus on enhancing user experience across digital platforms also earned industry recognition through various awards.

As a board member of the Brazilian Association of Worker Benefits Companies (ABBT) and the France-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, Thierry actively shapes the benefits market and promotes sustainability in Brazil. A champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), he also represents the Group in discussions on important societal issues.

Thierry is a graduate of Paris ESLSCA Business School and holds a master’s in international management from IAE France. A French citizen, Thierry speaks French, Spanish, English, and Portuguese.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment