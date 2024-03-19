Cloud API Market

Increase in number of cloud service providers from this region and rise in digitalization initiatives boosts the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Cloud API Market Size Reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2026, Key Factors behind Market’s Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global cloud API market size was valued at USD 417.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 1,786.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in adoption of cloud computing, enhanced efficiency, DevOps automation, and rise in microservices adoption by organizations facilitate the growth of the global cloud API industry. Significant increase in demand for cloud native API is estimated to present new opportunities in coming years.

The cloud API market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and cross-platform APIs. Based on enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the global cloud API market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held more than four-fifths of total market share in terms of revenue of the global cloud API market in 2018, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2026. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, healthcare and IT & telecommunication segments together accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and will dominate in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to rise in implementation of cloud-based services in these verticals. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America accounted for the major share in 2018, holding nearly half of the global cloud API market, and will maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high rate of adoption of cloud API for enhancing operational efficiency in the IT infrastructure. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest growth rate of CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is owing to increase in penetration of software-based services and trend of digitalization in developing countries including India and China.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA, Inc., Google Inc., Dell, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud API Market:

● The cloud API market is expected to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The cloud API helps to upload the data real time data on cloud and provides to the front line authorities such as researchers, health care professionals and government experts.

● Moreover, the global lockdown has not impacted the IT industry which as a result, the maintenance of cloud API can be possible by the service providers such as Amazon Cloud Watch API in the active outbreak across the world.

