Attorney General Bonta Announces Felony Charges Against Three Suspects in an Organized Retail Crime Ring that Targeted High-End Retail Stores

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced charges against three people allegedly involved in organized retail theft, robbery, and grand theft carried out at high-end retail stores throughout California. From December 12, 2022, until February 12, 2024, there were commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Alameda, and Santa Clara Counties that resulted in more than $300,000 in losses to the stores. This case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Organized Retail Task Force (ORCTF) who collaborated with San Diego Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Costa Mesa Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department, Livermore Police Department, and Palo Alto Police Department. The California Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple felony charges, including organized retail theft, robbery, and grand theft against the suspects.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Organized retail crime has been plaguing our state for far too long. I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case. The California Department of Justice and its partners will continue fighting to keep our communities, businesses, and consumers safe from retail theft and other crimes."

“The Los Angeles Police Department values the partnership of our local and state partners as organized retail theft crime is no longer local, rather regional,” said Chief of Detectives Hamilton. “A strong economy, and a feeling of safety should not be disrupted in any community by a delinquent few. We will continue to strengthen public safety and build trust with our businesses and consumers alike, through the incredible work of our local and regional partners.”

The suspects allegedly conducted smash and grab style thefts by running into the stores, grabbing purses and other high dollar items, before running out. The suspects allegedly ripped the bags off of the displays even when the items were connected to displays with locks. Merchandise was stolen from Burberry, Prada, Sunglass Hut, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Gucci, Coach, Versace, and Maison Margiela, worth approximately $309,752.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

California and states across the country have seen a pattern of organized retail crime. According to a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime. Attorney General Bonta has made this issue a top priority and asks the public to submit complaints and tips at oag.ca.gov/retail-crime.

A copy of the criminal complaint in today's case will be made available here.