“The Scrub Jay Murders” by Daniel Erdely delves into the sad truth that good intentions may still cause harm to others.
It was good to see him embrace life once more.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Scrub Jay Murders” by Daniel Erdely is a published book, the fruit of the author’s dedication and passion. Author Reputation Press (AR Press) is honored to be the publisher of this insightful work. This published work is available worldwide. Anyone and anywhere can purchase this book by checking it out.
— excerpt from the book
"At times, God puts us through the discipline of darkness to teach us to heed Him. Song birds are taught to sing in the dark, and we are put into the shadow of God's hand until we learn to hear Him...” Oswald Chambers
The author, Daniel Erdely, is a graduate of Gannon University and received his master’s degree from Temple University. He was a special education instructor in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for thirty years. He lives in Kissimmee, Florida, with his spouse, Diane, and their two Corgis, Kellie and Summer. He is an avid bird watcher and has traveled to many countries looking for birds to add to his life list.
Did you know there are over 1,000 species of birds flying over God’s creation? Bird watchers are usually passionate about protecting birds, but can well-meaning efforts to protect birds turn into wrongdoing and evil?
This story is about good intentions going wrong. Detective Gene Nicotra, commonly known as Nick, and his neighbor, Dan, get drawn into that fine line between good and evil. It’s a line that can be easily crossed in pursuit of doing the right thing. Cal never recognized that line. “The Scrub Jay Murders” is their story.
