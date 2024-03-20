Paula Vail, Reiki Master/Author Expounds on the Power of Reiki, Her Life Goals and More in Q&A Interview: Unveil Bliss

Paula Vail

Paula Veil gives insight into the transformative path to her success and happiness amidst challenges and triumphs in this exclusive interview.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paula Vail, Reiki Master, best-selling/award-winning author, and radio/television host, shares her journey of self-discovery in this exclusive interview. Vail's insightful responses unravel the foundation of building a life rich in peace, joy, and happiness. She explores her beginnings as an entrepreneur in the restaurant business and the journey to becoming a world-renowned Reiki master and coach and a best-selling/award-winning author. Paula shares her insights on family, personal growth, and empowerment. Among many accomplishments, Vail shares what is important to her and her future plans.



Q. How can Reiki help people?

A. We are all surrounded by life force energy. This life force energy surrounds & penetrates our physical body. This energy is as much a part of us as our physical body. Reiki energy is directly connected to the quality of our health. Reiki heals by flowing through the energy field and charging it positively. This causes negative energy to break apart and disappear, allowing clearing and balancing. Thus allowing the life force to flow healthily and naturally.

Q. You began practicing Reiki while helping an ailing pet and then began working on humans. What was the transition like administering the power of Reiki to animals vs. people?

A. Animals have a much higher sense of energy awareness than humans do. It was absolutely fascinating to see the acceptance of Reiki from domestic and wild animals. I have seen profound heart and emotional healing in pets that I have rescued from terrifying situations. Reiki is a tremendous tool and gift to share with all animals.

Q. What was your first step in deciding to learn Reiki? Did you take a class, research, etc.?

A. I took classes from various instructors, and I did much research on the history and true essence of Reiki. Reiki was life-changing for me.

Q. You wrote the best-selling award-winning books "Why am I So Happy?" and "Beyond Wellness: Usui Reiki Training Manual Levels I & II." What inspired your books?

A. Throughout my life, including the years I managed my restaurant, I was always asked, "Why are you so happy?" That inspired the title and writing of my book. My Reiki training manual was inspired by the pure love of sharing Reiki training with others over the years.

Q. Were you surprised by the success of your books?

A. I'm so grateful for the awards and amazing book reviews I've received. My books were written with care and love.

Q. You worked at a restaurant, managing and then owning it for 27 years. What was that experience like, and what did you learn from years in the restaurant business?

A. I loved my years at the restaurant. I worked long hours, but I loved my customers, staff, and the opportunity to serve hours. I understood that I had a server's heart, for which I am so grateful. My children grew up working in the restaurant with me, which was such a joy.

Q. You are a podcaster, best-selling/award-winning author, television/radio host, wife, and mother of three children; how do you balance wearing so many hats?

A. I love the variety of hats that I wear. Each area is a special blessing for which I am so grateful. I have been a "busy girl" my entire life.

Q. With so many accomplishments, is there anything you still want to achieve?

A. I have two goals that I am working on: my next book, which is about angels, and the creation of a nonprofit animal shelter on my property in Centralia, Washington (where I was raised).

Q. What has been your biggest accomplishment so far?

A. Being the mother of 3 amazing children. I have always believed that being a mother was my most important and loved blessing.

Q. Name one surprising fact about you.

A. I am a survivor of many challenges. I share several details in my "Why am I So Happy" book.

"Life is a blend of gifts, joys, blessings, challenges, and disappointments. Kindness, love, and gratitude can move forward and create positive manifestation one day at a time," concludes Vail.

To learn more about Paula Vail and her inspiring work, click here: https://www.wellnessinspired.com/



